The fashion world is stepping up in a time of need: Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19.

Demand for cloth face mask options has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from the surgical masks and N-95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love giving back using the tools and skills they know best. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth masks per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff, and Prada began the production of masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

And lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase, like Frankies Bikinis. New to wearing face masks? The CDC recommends washing them regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking them off.

Below are just a few of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). Due to high demand, product supply may be low or sold out and shipping might be delayed -- popular brands like Forever 21 and Banana Republic are currently sold out of their masks. We're updating this story frequently to keep you up to date.

Flower Power Face Mask Rocks Off Threadless Flower Power Face Mask Rocks Off Rocks Off has put together this collection of 200 unique cotton face masks with elastic ear loops that range from funny to clever and are all available in multiple kid sizes as well. There is something for every personality and style to help allow you to cling to your self-expression while social distancing. Manhattan-based Rocks Off's line of masks cost $17 with $3 from each mask sold going to Medshare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world. $23 at Threadless

Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White Kendra Scott Kendra Scott, a jewelry and home accessories designer, is now making face masks. For every face mask purchased, the company will donate one to a frontline worker in need. $22 at Kendra Scott

Pink Face Mask Vistaprint Vistaprint Pink Face Mask Vistaprint These reusable masks are designed with a replaceable filter system (filters not included with your purchase). Choose from a variety of prints, and check out the kids' sizes, too. $18 at Vistaprint

Pattern Cloth Face Mask Zazzle Zazzle Pattern Cloth Face Mask Zazzle Choose from a range of mask styles at Zazzle. The double layer mask style pictured above allows you to insert a disposable mask inside (sold separately) for extra protection. $12.95 at Zazzle

Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack) West Point Home West Point Home Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack) West Point Home Available in packs of 10 and two different sizes, these dual-layer face masks are made with a cotton-polyester blend that is enhanced with silver-infused fibers to inhibit the growth of bacteria. To date, West Point Home has provided nearly 500,000 masks to frontline and essential workers. $29.99 for 10 at West Point Home

Corner Heart Mask Subzero Subzero Corner Heart Mask Subzero At Subzero's online store, you can buy basic face masks or ones with a filter for extra protection. According to the company, for every reusable face mask purchased, one is donated to an at-risk individual in need. All orders ship within two to 10 business days. $19 at Subzero

Reusable Cloth Mask Casetify Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask Casetify For every fabric mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here. $15 at Casetify

Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks Kenny Flowers Kenny Flowers Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks Kenny Flowers For every stylish face mask you buy from Kenny Flowers, they’ll donate one to individuals, families and communities in need in Bali -- that's where their factory is located -- and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief. Kenny Flowers has already donated over $10,000 and more than 11,000 masks. Order now and they'll ship in two weeks. $18 for 2 at Kenny Flowers

Face Mask in Black SewCalMasks SewCalMasks Face Mask in Black SewCalMasks These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full cotton mask collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well. $8 at SewCalMasks

Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel's 100% cotton masks feature an adjustable wire around the nose so you can fit it more snugly to the contours of your face. Order these in packs of three in adult or kids' sizes. The brand says it is working with hospitals, FEMA and other government agencies to manufacture and distribute hundreds of thousands of PPE. $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

Leaf Print Protective Face Mask Etsy Etsy Leaf Print Protective Face Mask Etsy After seeing a huge spike in its sellers making and selling non-medical face masks, Etsy has rounded up shops with quality options and fast shipping. This leaf print mask is reversible and ships in three days; see others and Etsy's guide to finding the right mask for you here. $14.36 at Etsy

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults Old Navy Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults Old Navy Old Navy's masks are made with three layers of 100% cotton poplin and come in a convenient five-pack and a variety of prints. The company is donating 50,000 of them to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. $12.50 for 5 at Old Navy

Flower Pattern Face Mask (2 Pack) SHEIN SHEIN Flower Pattern Face Mask (2 Pack) SHEIN Global fast fashion retailer SHEIN is selling a variety of affordable face masks for women, men and kids. The company will be donating 100,000 masks to US hospitals in need -- they've already donated more than 500,000 surgical and anti-projection masks to hospitals and delivery services across Germany, the UK, France and Spain. $6 for 2 at SHEIN

Suspicious Cats Mask Redbubble Redbubble Suspicious Cats Mask Redbubble Redbubble has donated more than 300,000 masks to Heart to Heart International through its one-for-one donation program, plus these masks are designed by independent artists. $12.49 at Redbubble

Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask (5-Pack) Buck Mason Buck Mason Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask (5-Pack) Buck Mason The inner layer of these masks is treated with an anti-microbial coating that will last up to 30 wash cycles. For every mask sold, the menswear brand is donating one mask to frontline workers and communities in need -- so far, they're set to donate more than 511,000 masks of their one million goal. $20 for 5 at Buck Mason

Cloth Face Mask StringKing StringKing Cloth Face Mask StringKing StringKing's washable, two-ply face masks are available for individual orders as well as bulk orders of 100, 1,000 and 10,000. They'll be shipping from Los Angeles this week. $6.99 at StringKing

Disney Purple Wall Face Mask Teepublic Teepublic Disney Purple Wall Face Mask Teepublic Choose from hundreds of designs at Teepublic, all with elastic ear loops and a filter pocket. Allow 10 to 20 days for printing, processing and shipping. For every non-medical mask sold, TeePublic will donate one medical grade mask to Direct Relief. $10 at Teepublic

The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack Everlane Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack Everlane Everlane's double-layer knit fabric masks feature cotton-Lycra ear loops and a reminder that we're "100% Human." The company is donating 10% of all face mask sales to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. $28 for 3 at Everlane

PPE Mask Coalatree Coalatree PPE Mask Coalatree Ecofriendly brand Coalatree is making masks with upcycled organic cotton from Blacksmith USA. For every mask purchased, they're donating one to front line workers in their hometown of Salt Lake City. Coalatree has also donated masks to Utah Diné Bikéyah, an organization that helps Native American tribes preserve the Bear Ears national monument -- and is now helping tribal community members prevent the spread of COVID-19. $10 at Coalatree

Denim Cotton Mask Good American Good American Denim Cotton Mask Good American Choose from several colors, all made with a cotton/polyester/elastane blend. For every mask purchased, Good American will donate one mask to local businesses in need. $5 at Good American

Washable Cotton Face Mask Jane Jane Washable Cotton Face Mask Jane These soft, breathable masks come in various colors. REGULARLY $19.99 $7.99 at Jane

5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask Lucky Brand Lucky Brand 5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask Lucky Brand For every five-pack of face masks sold, Lucky Brand is donating five to unhoused neighbors and low-income people in Los Angeles. Learn more about the brand's ongoing community efforts through its Lucky Together initiative here. $25 for 5 at Lucky Brand

Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask Food52 Food52 Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask Food52 Food52 has partnered with the Steele Canvas, which manufactures industrial-size canvas products, to produce these cotton denim face masks with a flannel interior. Buy one mask and the companies will donate a second mask to medical facilities across the U.S. You can also buy two masks and they’ll donate both. $22 at Food52

The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack Purple Purple The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack Purple The mattress company's triple-layered, breathable face mask comes in two adult sizes as well as kids' sizes. The mouthpiece is made with the same mesh fabric used in some of their pillows, and the ear bands are made with a soft gel for extra comfort. These masks ship for free in the contiguous U.S. $20 for 2 at Purple

Tie Dye 5-Pack LA Made LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack LA Made These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes. $50 for 5 at LA Made

Officially Licensed Sports Team Face Covering (3-Pack) Fanatics Fanatics Officially Licensed Sports Team Face Covering (3-Pack) Fanatics Get a mask that's screen-printed with the logo of your favorite teams -- choose from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA and college sports. Note that these masks will ship no later than July 9. In the meantime, shop these masks inspired by your favorite TV shows. $24.99 for 3 at Fanatics

Cloth Face Mask Sock Fancy Sock Fancy Cloth Face Mask Sock Fancy To show their appreciation, Sock Fancy is donating one mask to frontline medical staff, care providers and patients for every mask purchased. (Current lead time for these masks is two to three weeks.) You can also recommend an organization to receive donated masks by submitting a request here. $12 at Sock Fancy

Floral Jacquard Fitted Mask St. John St. John Floral Jacquard Fitted Mask St. John Made from pique fabric, St. John's lightweight masks are durable and hypoallergenic. See the full collection here. $45 at St. John

Face Cover (3-Pack) Reebok Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack) Reebok Reebok's two-layer masks are made with soft, breathable fabric. For every pack of face covers sold from May 25 to June 30, $2 will go to Save the Children's Global Coronavirus Response Fund. $20 for 3 at Reebok

Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12 Custom Ink Custom Ink Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12 Custom Ink These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties. $24.99 for 12 at Custom Ink

Reusable Masks (5 Pack) Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Reusable Masks (5 Pack) Rent the Runway Obviously, these masks are not rentals -- but they are sustainable in that they're made from salvaged scraps of cotton. For each five-pack sold, Rent the Runway will donate a five-pack to a community in need via Project Renewal, a New York–based nonprofit organization working to end the cycle of homelessness. $50 for 5 at Rent the Runway

Sentry Face Mask Rendall Co. Rendall Co. Sentry Face Mask Rendall Co. Get full coverage with two layers of high-density, 100% woven cotton plus a filter pocket. These masks will be shipped two weeks from order date. $19 at Rendall Co.

Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days. $24 for 2 at Onzie

Abstract Geometric Coral Pink Boho Pattern Mask Look Human Look Human Abstract Geometric Coral Pink Boho Pattern Mask Look Human Fun patterns (like this boho one) abound among Look Human's selection of cotton face masks. Due to high demand, expect up to three or four weeks for your order to be shipped. REGULARLY $18.99 $13.99 at Look Human

Pleated Striped Face Mask 2-Pack Michael Stars Michael Stars Pleated Striped Face Mask 2-Pack Michael Stars In addition to sewing white face masks for healthcare workers and clinics, the LA-based brand is churning out colorful and printed versions for customers. Michael Stars says they will be adding new styles and colors each week. See their other options -- including men's styles and masks with tie straps -- here. $20 for 2 at Michael Stars

Pastel Tie-Dye Mask Steve Madden Steve Madden Pastel Tie-Dye Mask Steve Madden Available in a variety of prints, Steve Madden's masks include elastic ear loops and an inside pocket for a filter. $14.95 at Steve Madden

3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex) Radian Radian 3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex) Radian Denim company Radian has started producing two- and three-layer knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops. Both the three-layer masks pictured here and Radian's two-layer masks ship in three to five business days, and the two-layer style ($25 for five) is also available in children's sizes. $35 for 5 at Radian

Reusable Face Mask Aerie American Eagle Reusable Face Mask Aerie Available in several prints, these masks are water-resistant and finished with an antimicrobial treatment to inhibit bacteria growth. Twenty percent of all face mask sales will be donated to Crisis Text Line. $14.95 at American Eagle

5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand. $28 for 5 at Sanctuary

Civil Mask Black Strap Dick's Civil Mask Black Strap These moisture-wicking masks have dual layer construction with a tightly woven outer shell and breathable liner. $16 at Dick's

Camo & Black Set of 2 Face Masks Z Supply South Moon Under Camo & Black Set of 2 Face Masks Z Supply This two-pack of cloth face masks from South Moon Under contains one camo print and one solid black mask; mask orders are expected to ship on June 2. Per the company's website, your purchase allows donations to be made to local Maryland and Los Angeles area hospitals, where the masks are produced. An exclusive deal for ET readers: Take 15% off your order (excluding masks) through June 15 with promo code 15CBS. $12 for 2 at South Moon Under

Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack) Levi's Levi's Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack) Levi's Shop several styles of mask three-packs on the Levi's site: tie straps, elastic ear loops, paisley print, solid colors. These masks come in small and large sizes; the large fits most adults best. Levi's is donating $75,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization. $15 for 3 at Levi's

Tie Dye Mask Ivory Ella Ivory Ella Tie Dye Mask Ivory Ella Ten percent of profits from these two-ply cotton masks will go to Save the Elephants. $15 at Ivory Ella

The Rainbow Collection Mask Sock It to Me Sock It to Me The Rainbow Collection Mask Sock It to Me Sock It to Me's masks are made with antimicrobial copper fibers rather than cotton, and for every mask purchased, they will donate one to Meals on Wheels People volunteers! Orders will ship the second week of July. $14.99 at Sock It to Me

Camo Infinity Face Mask Koral Koral Camo Infinity Face Mask Koral The luxury activewear brand's masks are made with antimicrobial performance fabrics, which offer fast-drying technology and UV protection with breathability and some stretch. These are expected to ship by June 30. $20 at Koral

Cotton Face Mask Guess Guess Cotton Face Mask Guess These masks are made with sturdy cotton jersey and have elastic ear straps. Guess is donating $4 of each mask sale to Homeboy Industries, a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people redirect their lives. $7 at Guess

Embroidered Face Masks, Set of 2 Desert Dreamer Bloomingdale's Embroidered Face Masks, Set of 2 Desert Dreamer These two-layer design with elasticized ear loops have a slot for a filter pocket. For each mask produced for Bloomingdale's, Desert Dreamer will donate a non-printed reusable mask to United Way of Greater Los Angeles, to be distributed to homeless shelters and those in need. $20 for 2 at Bloomingdale's

Get One, Give One Face Mask Venus Venus Get One, Give One Face Mask Venus These masks are accordion pleated and have a filter pocket and elastic ear loops. For every mask purchased, Venus will donate one to a frontline healthcare worker. $10 at Venus

Splash Mask Threadless Threadless Splash Mask Threadless A portion of the proceeds from each Threadless face mask sold is being donated to the humanitarian aid organization MedShare. For tons of other fun options, check out Threadless's full collection here. $17 at Threadless

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

