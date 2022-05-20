With Memorial Day being the unofficial start to summer, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the sunny days ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive Madewell sale going on right now that has every summery staple discounted through Monday, May 30. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell.

Get 25% Off Madewell

Take 25% off of everything with code LONGWEEKEND at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings are marked down.

This is one of the best Memorial Days sales to shop this weekend and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.

The Corinne Lugsole Loafer Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants. $158 $118 Buy Now

