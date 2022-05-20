Shopping

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Memorial Day Sale: Dresses, Shorts, Sandals and Jeans

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Madewell Memorial Day Sale
Madewell

With Memorial Day being the unofficial start to summer, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the sunny days ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive Madewell sale going on right now that has every summery staple discounted through Monday, May 30. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell. 

Get 25% Off Madewell

Take 25% off of everything with code LONGWEEKEND at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings are marked down. 

This is one of the best Memorial Days sales to shop this weekend and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Kelton Wash
Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Kelton Wash
Madewell
Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Kelton Wash

Channel a laid-back '90s style with these 100% cotton denim shorts this summer. 

$78$58
The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote
The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote
Madewell
The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote

The zippered version of Madewell's most popular Medium Transport Tote makes this essential even more of a go-to for any occasion. 

$188$141
The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Fitzgerald Wash
The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Fitzgerald Wash
Madewell
The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Fitzgerald Wash

A timeless trucker jacket that now comes in Madewell's best-selling light wash. It has classic details like authentic top-stitching and two deep inside pockets for your phone and wallet. 

$138$103
Ruffle-Strap Tiered Midi Dress in Textural Stripe
Ruffle-Strap Tiered Midi Dress in Textural Stripe
Madewell
Ruffle-Strap Tiered Midi Dress in Textural Stripe

Made of cotton woven with textural stripes, this tiered midi dress has playful flutter sleeves and a cutout tie back for that summer feel. 

$138$103
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper
Madewell
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper

Throw this romper on and instantly feel wrapped in summer style with an open camp collar and a tie waist. 

$118$88
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Madewell
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe. 

$138$71
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Sydney Crossbody Bag

A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials.

$168$106
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158$118
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant

Complete with workwear-inspired details like patch pockets, these utility pants come in the same high-rise straight-legged fit as Madewell's '90s supermodel jeans. 

$88$52
Seersucker Puff-Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress
Seersucker Puff-Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress
Madewell
Seersucker Puff-Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress

Twirl outside in a button-back mini dress with puff sleeves, an elasticized waist and a tiered skirt. This dress made of textural seersucker is perfect for barbecues, boardwalks, and summer vacations. 

$128$96

