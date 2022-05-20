10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Memorial Day Sale: Dresses, Shorts, Sandals and Jeans
With Memorial Day being the unofficial start to summer, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the sunny days ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive Madewell sale going on right now that has every summery staple discounted through Monday, May 30. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
Take 25% off of everything with code LONGWEEKEND at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings are marked down.
This is one of the best Memorial Days sales to shop this weekend and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.
Channel a laid-back '90s style with these 100% cotton denim shorts this summer.
The zippered version of Madewell's most popular Medium Transport Tote makes this essential even more of a go-to for any occasion.
A timeless trucker jacket that now comes in Madewell's best-selling light wash. It has classic details like authentic top-stitching and two deep inside pockets for your phone and wallet.
Made of cotton woven with textural stripes, this tiered midi dress has playful flutter sleeves and a cutout tie back for that summer feel.
Throw this romper on and instantly feel wrapped in summer style with an open camp collar and a tie waist.
These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe.
A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
Complete with workwear-inspired details like patch pockets, these utility pants come in the same high-rise straight-legged fit as Madewell's '90s supermodel jeans.
Twirl outside in a button-back mini dress with puff sleeves, an elasticized waist and a tiered skirt. This dress made of textural seersucker is perfect for barbecues, boardwalks, and summer vacations.
