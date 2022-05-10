Shopping

15 Internet Famous Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

By Kyley Warren‍
Love it or hate it, the internet really is a great source for fashion inspiration. From TikTok-approved product dupes to trending pieces loved by supermodels and fashion bloggers alike, you can find so much style inspo online — and shop many of the internet's most loved pieces from Amazon's own 'Internet Famous' section, too.

Yep, it's true: Amazon has managed to round up all of the most viral products into one convenient shopping section, fleshed out across the categories of beauty, women's fashion, home decor and more.

And just in time for summer 2022, the retailer has even updated its selection of internet-approved finds with trending products that are bound to be a hit in the upcoming season — if not already.

Shop Internet Famous Styles

From bucket hats and nap dresses to pearl jewelry, claw clips, checkered tracksuits and more, today's biggest trends are now more accessible to shop than ever before. Whether you're looking to do a clean update on your summer wardrobe or simply need some more Gen Z-inspired styles (we've gotta keep up with the kids, after all), Amazon's 'Internet Famous' section is a hub for every cool and cult-favorite fashion product you could dream of — Y2K-friendly pieces, included.

Ahead, shop ET's favorite finds from Amazon's 'Internet Famous' fashion section. Plus, browse the best chunky loafers for summer, and check out the best Amazon deals worth shopping ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Lyaner Floral Print Zipper Mini Skirt
Amazon
Lyaner Floral Print Zipper Mini Skirt

Flower power styles are alive and well — and this pink and red mini number from Amazon is full-proof of that.

$20
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Amazon
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.

$40
Modegal Vintage Mesh Bustier Corset Top
Amazon
Modegal Vintage Mesh Bustier Corset Top

Pair this best-selling structured corset top from Amazon with a relaxed pair of baggy jeans or a sleek pair of sexy leather leggings for a vibrant spring outfit.

$34
Yellow Pillow Slippers
Amazon
Yellow Pillow Slippers

Slip into something a little more comfortable with these sunny slides that are as chic as they are practical.

$24$10
Summer Puff Sleeve Smocked Dress
Amazon
Summer Puff Sleeve Smocked Dress

If you're looking to tap into the cottagecore trend and enjoy a coastal grandma vibe this summer, you can't go wrong with this smocked frock — available in a wide array of fresh colors.

$32
Own the Trend Vintage Cat-Eye Frames
Amazon
Own the Trend Vintage Cat-Eye Frames

Y2K fashion is all the rage right now. And these retro sunglasses totally pay homage to the trends of the early aughts.

$18
Two-Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit
Amazon
Two-Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit

Style the button down with jeans to dress it up, or dress it down by pairing the shorts with a tank.

$33
Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Amazon
Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Keep it checkered and cool with this black and white bucket hat style.

$23$18
Soly Hux Halter Bikini Bathing Suit
Amazon
Soly Hux Halter Bikini Bathing Suit

This spandex, high-cut bikini is equal parts fun and frisky with it's criss cross design.

$19
Lopie Tie Dye Lounge Set
Amazon
Lopie Tie Dye Lounge Set

This soft knit set has all the makings of your next go-to WFH uniform — complete with a trippy, hippy vibe.

$27
Smiley Face Freshwater Pearls Necklace
Amazon
Smiley Face Freshwater Pearls Necklace

Pearlcore is TikTok's latest style trend — and this necklace helps you tap into the vibes of the aesthetic.

$19
UGG Fluff Yeah Metallic Sparkle Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Metallic Sparkle Slipper

Mirror the shoe styles loved by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox — now with a sparkly touch.

$42
Jaw Hair Clips 3-Pack
Amazon
Jaw Hair Clips 3-Pack

Tortoise-patterned hair clips are great for styling your hair and keeping it out of your face.

$14
Meladyan Flower Knit Loose Cardigan
Amazon
Meladyan Flower Knit Loose Cardigan

Treat your summer wardrobe to a floral, retro touch with this breathable cardigan style — available in several fresh colors.

$33
BTFBM Petite Soft Dress
Amazon
BTFBM Petite Soft Dress

This may or may not be the perfect, airy dress for summer — and it's only $37.

$37

