While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for everyone on your list — you'll thank us later.

During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. Whether she's a total tech nerd eager to try out the latest gadgets, an expert in all things beauty and fashion, loves experimenting with new recipes, or needs some extra encouragement to unwind during the holidays, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time for the holidays.

This holiday season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases and an iced coffee maker for under $30.

To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, we've picked out the best thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2023.

Gifts for Women Under $30

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew a snap. Plus, it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $40 $29 Shop Now

Gifts for Women Under $50

Gifts for Women Under $100

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops. $58 Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate. Starting at $60 Shop Now

Gifts for Women Under $200

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $250 $188 Shop Now

Gifts for Women Over $200

Coach Swing Zip Coach Coach Swing Zip The season's latest "it" bag is Coach's Swing Zip, an effortless leather shoulder bag outfitted with adjustable straps and plenty of pockets. $395 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Colorways from the brand's collaboration with Magnolia Bakery — like this adorable Purple Icing shade — are still available for a limited time. $255 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339-$469 $237-$328 with code ETONLINE Shop Now

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Thyme, an earthy neutral green with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $260-$625 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: