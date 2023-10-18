We've rounded up the best gifts to give women in 2023, from luxury fashion she'll cherish for years to the latest in tech.
While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for everyone on your list — you'll thank us later.
During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. Whether she's a total tech nerd eager to try out the latest gadgets, an expert in all things beauty and fashion, loves experimenting with new recipes, or needs some extra encouragement to unwind during the holidays, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time for the holidays.
This holiday season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases and an iced coffee maker for under $30.
To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, we've picked out the best thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2023.
Gifts for Women Under $30
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Make your special person's nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.
VOLUSPA Noble Fir Garland Glass Jar Candle
This candle from VOLUSPA looks as stunning as it smells with notes of rosemary, noble fir needles and amber in a clean coconut wax base.
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew a snap. Plus, it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Smell like Baccarat Rouge on a budget with this intoxicating new body mist from PHLUR.
Gifts for Women Under $50
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
We know that just a tiny bit of Selena Gomez's cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush goes a long way, so this mini blush and highlighter set packs a serious punch.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Keep her hydrated during busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.
UrbanStems The Lola
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4
Whether she's filling them with water or wine, these colorful glasses are sure to make her smile.
Gifts for Women Under $100
Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle
Courteney Cox's new candle brand has so many exciting scents in stunning ceramic vessels, including this sparkling mandarin orange and basil fragrance.
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops.
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate.
Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin
Hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare, including a full-size Dewy Skin Cream.
Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black
Available in sizes XS-6X, these best-selling satin pajamas are perfect for lounging in style.
Gifts for Women Under $200
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
Treat her to something truly luxurious: a thick, cozy turtleneck sweater made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.
NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGGs are once again in the spotlight this year, and TikTok users are showing their love for the Classic Mini Boot.
Brilliant Earth Diamond Bezel Bracelet
If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry without breaking the bank, here's a lovely and affordable option. This dainty sterling silver bracelet has a 0.06ct round brilliant diamond at the center.
Gifts for Women Over $200
Coach Swing Zip
The season's latest "it" bag is Coach's Swing Zip, an effortless leather shoulder bag outfitted with adjustable straps and plenty of pockets.
Monos Carry-On
Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Colorways from the brand's collaboration with Magnolia Bakery — like this adorable Purple Icing shade — are still available for a limited time.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Thyme, an earthy neutral green with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
