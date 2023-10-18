Gifts

25 Early Holiday Gift Ideas to Put a Smile on Her Face at Any Budget: Shop UGGs, lululemon, Monos and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
gifts for women
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:31 AM PDT, October 18, 2023

We've rounded up the best gifts to give women in 2023, from luxury fashion she'll cherish for years to the latest in tech.

While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for everyone on your list — you'll thank us later.

During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. Whether she's a total tech nerd eager to try out the latest gadgets, an expert in all things beauty and fashion, loves experimenting with new recipes, or needs some extra encouragement to unwind during the holidays, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time for the holidays.

This holiday season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases and an iced coffee maker for under $30. 

To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, we've picked out the best thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2023.

 Gifts for Women Under $30

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.

Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Amazon

Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Make your special person's nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.

$25 $18

With Coupon

Shop Now

VOLUSPA Noble Fir Garland Glass Jar Candle

VOLUSPA Noble Fir Garland Glass Jar Candle
Sephora

VOLUSPA Noble Fir Garland Glass Jar Candle

This candle from VOLUSPA looks as stunning as it smells with notes of rosemary, noble fir needles and amber in a clean coconut wax base.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew a snap. Plus, it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.

$40 $29

Shop Now

PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Sephora

PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Smell like Baccarat Rouge on a budget with this intoxicating new body mist from PHLUR.

 

Gifts for Women Under $50

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set

We know that just a tiny bit of Selena Gomez's cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush goes a long way, so this mini blush and highlighter set packs a serious punch.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Keep her hydrated during busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.

$50 $37

Shop Now

UrbanStems The Lola

UrbanStems The Lola
Urban Stems

UrbanStems The Lola

Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.

Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4

Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4
Amazon

Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4

Whether she's filling them with water or wine, these colorful glasses are sure to make her smile.

$41 $35

Shop Now

 

Gifts for Women Under $100

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle
Homecourt

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle

Courteney Cox's new candle brand has so many exciting scents in stunning ceramic vessels, including this sparkling mandarin orange and basil fragrance.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops.

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate.

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin

Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin
Sephora

Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin

Hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare, including a full-size Dewy Skin Cream.

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black
Bluebella

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black

Available in sizes XS-6X, these best-selling satin pajamas are perfect for lounging in style.

 

Gifts for Women Under $200

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater

Treat her to something truly luxurious: a thick, cozy turtleneck sweater made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Amazon

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$250 $188

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent. 

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGGs are once again in the spotlight this year, and TikTok users are showing their love for the Classic Mini Boot.

Brilliant Earth Diamond Bezel Bracelet

Brilliant Earth Diamond Bezel Bracelet
Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth Diamond Bezel Bracelet

If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry without breaking the bank, here's a lovely and affordable option. This dainty sterling silver bracelet has a 0.06ct round brilliant diamond at the center. 

 

Gifts for Women Over $200

Coach Swing Zip

Coach Swing Zip
Coach

Coach Swing Zip

The season's latest "it" bag is Coach's Swing Zip, an effortless leather shoulder bag outfitted with adjustable straps and plenty of pockets.

Monos Carry-On

Monos Carry-On
Monos

Monos Carry-On

Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Colorways from the brand's collaboration with Magnolia Bakery — like this adorable Purple Icing shade — are still available for a limited time. 

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339-$469 $237-$328

with code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Amazon

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Thyme, an earthy neutral green with a gold handle, is especially luxe. 

$260-$625

Shop Now

  

RELATED CONTENT:

The 22 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

The 22 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Get Started on Holiday Shopping Early With Coach's Shine Collection

Get Started on Holiday Shopping Early With Coach's Shine Collection

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts to Make You Their Favorite Guest

Shop

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts to Make You Their Favorite Guest

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Gifts

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Now

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Gifts

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Tags: