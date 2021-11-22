Shopping

26 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

By Jessica Learish
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
A collage of gifts ideas for men
Reigning Champ/Amazon/Personalization Mall/Oliver Cabell/Shinola

If you're shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband or friend and you're struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea, you're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging — especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. But worry no more: We put together a list with ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.

Now, you probably won't be able to get Boyz II Men to perform for your family, like Will did on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but short of that, we've definitely got you covered with cool gifts. If you can get Boyz II Men to perform, please call us, because we want to be at that show. If you don't remember this classic Season 4 moment, you can watch the episode on HBO Max.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions are very much in the forecast this holiday shopping season.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list — from the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete and the friend who is forever misplacing his phone. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Looking for even more holiday gift inspiration? Check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.

Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
$199$174
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1
Nike
Nike Air Force 1
There's a reason these classic Nike Air Force Ones are so popular. 
$90
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
For the cook in your life, this Lodge cast iron skillet will pay for itself in just one meal at this price -- it's 81% off!
$27$5
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter. 
$45
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from Best Buy. It comes with a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
$300
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Wayfair
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. 
$77$25
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Amazon
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
A devoted whiskey drinkers appreciate the value of whiskey stones. They keep your drink cold without watering it down. 
$15$13
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Outlet
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
We won't be grounded forever. For the frequent flyer in your life, this flight bag from Coach Outlet holds all of the essentials he needs in the air. And at 40% off the price looks as good as the bag! 
$350$140
Reigning Champ Hoodie
Reigning Champ zip hoodie in heather gray
Nordstrom
Reigning Champ Hoodie
These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray.
$165
NBA League Pass
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns square off in a game.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
NBA League Pass
NBA basketball makes a fantastic Christmas gift — and it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply).
$120-$200
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Man in your life likes coffee? Then he'll appreciate an insulated mug can keep it hot no matter what the weather is like.
$25
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Amazon
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot. 
$150
Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet
Shinola bi-fold wallet
Shinola
Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet
This minimalist, bi-fold leather wallet from Shinola has eight slots for cards and a wide bill pocket. Made from Italian vachetta leather, this wallet is available in black and tan.
$165
Apple AirTags (Pack of Four)
Apple AirTags
Amazon
Apple AirTags (Pack of Four)
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network.
$98
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many pullovers. 
$40
Easy Fermenter Starter Kit
Easy Fermenter Starter Kit
Amazon
Easy Fermenter Starter Kit
With this gift, the man on your holiday shopping list can make lacto-fermented pickles, preserves, krauts and sauces. The starter kit also comes with a book of recipes, so he can get started right away experimenting with different kinds of fermentation. The proprietary lids make the process super simple and food safe -- no jar burping necessary.
$38
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Amazon
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
$45$35
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Walmart
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X Video Game Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $499 at Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" event.
$499
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler
Personalized 64-ounce beer growler
Personalization Mall
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler
Treat your favorite beer aficionado to a personalized growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit the occasion. Personalization Mall can have your custom growler ready to ship in one to two days.
$36
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
For those nights that call for something slightly fancier than Converse, these fashionable and understated sneakers from Oliver Cabell are a great option. These shoes are available in men's sizes 6 to 15.
$235$199
Theragun Wave Roller
NBA player Paul George using a Theragun Wave Roller
Therabody
Theragun Wave Roller
This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it!
$149 AT THERABODY$99
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
Gift the special man in your life the newest series of the Apple Watch. 
$400$380
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Amazon
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
This Beard and Grooming kits comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard. This 13-piece set even includes an e-book! Save 13% while supplies last.
$30$23
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom
Omsom Mega Bundle
If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week."  The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter.
$76$70
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Protect your watches, cufflinks and collar stays with this luxury travel watch roll.
$119
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Sephora
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 
$82

