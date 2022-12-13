With Christmas less than two weeks away, the time for scooping up the perfect holiday gift is dwindling.

Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, so you should be checking the last few items off of your holiday gift lists. When it comes to getting gifts for your loved ones this year, we've offered great suggestions for incredible presents for men, kids, and even pet lovers. But if you're still searching for a gift to wow the woman (or women) in your life, you've come to the right place.

During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. Whether she's a total tech nerd eager to try out the latest gadgets, an expert in all things beauty and fashion, loves experimenting with new recipes or needs some extra encouragement to unwind during the holidays, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive in time to open Christmas morning.

This holiday season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases and an iced coffee maker for under $30.

To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, we've picked out the best thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2022.

Gifts for Women Over $200

Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe. Order by Dec. 14 for ground shipping. Two-day shipping is available up to Dec. 20. $420 Shop Now

TheraGun Elite 4 TheraGun via Amazon TheraGun Elite 4 The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. $400 $298 Shop Now

Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag Coach Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories. Order by Dec. 19 for arrival by Christmas. $450 Shop Now

Gifts for Women Under $200

ButcherBox Gift Box ButcherBox ButcherBox Gift Box Gifting kitchen or cooking items can be tricky, but any gift that makes her life simpler is going to be a winner. With a ButcherBox subscription, she'll get quality, humanely raised meat and seafood delivered fresh to her home. No shopping, no worry, just delicious peace of mind. There are multiple plans to choose from starting under $100. STARTING AT $89 Shop Now

Ember Coffee Mug 2 Amazon Ember Coffee Mug 2 Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. $130 $100 Shop Now

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Nordstrom Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand. $110 Shop Now

Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Card Holder 6cc Montblanc Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Card Holder 6cc A card holder is the minimalist’s version of an overstuffed wallet. This Montblanc card holder, which features 6 credit card slots and an additional open pocket, is the perfect combination of high fashion with high function. Order by Dec. 19 to receive in time for Christmas. $200 Shop Now

Gifts for Women Under $100

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. $145 $99 Shop Now

Skin Pharm Crystal Clear Clarifying Pads Skin Pharm Skin Pharm Crystal Clear Clarifying Pads Self-care is made even easier to gift with Skin Pharm's all-in-one product to brighten skin, tighten pores, and combat breakouts. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, but also effective for those who are oily and acne-prone, Crystal Clear clarifying pads gently exfoliate to help minimize the look of pores and smooth out uneven texture. $50 Shop Now

Gifts for Women Under $50

Gifts for Women Under $30

J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Amazon J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with four bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws. Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. $36 Shop Now

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew a snap. Plus it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $40 $20 Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

