Abercrombie and Fitch's Getaway Shop Is on Sale Now: Take 25% off Swim, Linen Sets and More

By Lauren Gruber
Spring break season has commenced, and we're more than ready to get out of our winter funk with an escape to somewhere sunnier. But even if you don't have any upcoming summer travel plans, one sure way to make you feel ready for warmer days ahead is by updating your spring and summer wardrobe. 

Abercrombie and Fitch's new Getaway Shop has everything you need to bring your style into the sunnier seasons — on sale for 25% off for a limited time. Stock up on staples such as tees and denim shorts, or make a statement in romantic dresses that are sure to make you swoon. Light, breathable linen is a must for staying comfortable in the heat, and Abercrombie has so many elegant linen sets to mix and match with your favorite pieces.

And if you're in need of some new bathing suits for spring and summer, Abercrombie has got you covered. The brand has a variety of styles from supportive underwire to classic triangles in a rainbow of fun colors and prints. Plus, many of the bikini tops come in Curve Love sizes, designed specifically for those with larger chests and smaller band sizes.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Abercrombie's Getaway Shop — while they're still on sale. For even more spring break inspo, check out our favorite bathing suits and best sandals for spring.

Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Available in nine colors including this chic striped option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.

$80$60
Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top
Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top

Pair your favorite linen shorts, skirts or pants from the collection with this simple wide-strapped tank.

$40$30
Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top
Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top

A delicate leaf print and flattering silhouette makes this top a must-have for spring and summer — also available in Curve Love for fuller cup sizes.

$50$38
$35$26
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Emerson Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Emerson Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Emerson Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

This breezy mini is perfect for brunch and walks on the beach.

$80$60
Ultra High Rise Linen-Blend Pull-On Short
Ultra High Rise Linen-Blend Pull-On Short
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise Linen-Blend Pull-On Short

A pair of tailored shorts will keep you looking polished this season.

$60$40
Cropped Linen-Blend Blazer
Cropped Linen-Blend Blazer
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Linen-Blend Blazer

A blazer makes any outfit look put-together, and this cropped option is a great piece of transitional outerwear.

$100$75
'90s Triangle Bikini Top
90s Triangle Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
'90s Triangle Bikini Top

This teeny yellow bikini is the perfect antidote to spring showers.

$45$34
$45$34
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress
Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress

Stay comfortable all season long in this lightweight sheer poplin maxi dress featuring ruffle flutter sleeves.

$120$90
Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

You can never go wrong by adding a classic pair of jean shorts to your spring and summer wardrobe.

$65$49
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

A lightweight button down is an essential part of any warm weather wardrobe, and doubles as a beach cover-up.

$60$38
Seersucker Tie-Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Seersucker Tie-Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Seersucker Tie-Strap Underwire Bikini Top

"I wore this suit while jumping off a 25ft high shipwreck and it didn’t budge - 5 stars, highly recommend!" raved one reviewer about this preppy seersucker bikini — also available in curve love sizes for larger chests.

$55$41
$40$30
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Crochet Mini Dress Coverup
Crochet Mini Dress Coverup
Abercrombie and Fitch
Crochet Mini Dress Coverup

Step up your swimwear game with this breezy crochet cover-up.

$80$60
Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt
Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt

This skirt looks equally adorable as part of a matching set as it does paired with a solid tee or tank.

$70$53
Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Set Top
Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Set Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Set Top

Make it a matching set with this flirty off-the-shoulder top.

$40$30
Continuous Underwire Bikini Top
Continuous Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Continuous Underwire Bikini Top

Also available in Curve Love, this underwire top makes for a flattering shape with ample coverage.

$55$41
$40$30
MATCHING BOTTOMS

