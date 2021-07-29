Shopping

Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes from Puma, New Balance, Adidas, and More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Summer is ending which means we're heading towards a new school year and Fall season. After almost two years of virtual learning, this September many parents and kids are gearing up to go back to school in-person. Does your little one need new kicks? Now's the time to shop as the Amazon Back to School Sale has officially kicked off and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on kids' shoes and school supplies!

Mini versions of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Back to School sale event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, CastaÃ±er and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Back to School Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Back to School sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing,bras, underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

The Amazon Back to School sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from Amazon Back to School Sale

Reebok Unisex-Child Classic Leather Shoes
Reebok Unisex-Child Classic Leather Shoes
Amazon
Reebok Unisex-Child Classic Leather Shoes
A classic and comfortable Reebok sneaker perfect for the school days. 
$33 AND UP (REGULARLY $118)
PUMA Unisex-Child St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker
PUMA Unisex-Child St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Unisex-Child St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker
PUMA Unisex St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker is a shoe that can be worn anywhere.
$20 AND UP (REGULARLY $40)
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.
$40 AND UP (REGULARLY $120)
adidas Originals Kids Superstar
adidas Originals Kids Superstar
Amazon
adidas Originals Kids Superstar
Adidas Originals Kids Superstar is a classic sneaker that never goes out of style. 
$32 (REGULARLY $100)
Freshly Picked Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Freshly Picked Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Amazon
Freshly Picked Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Score these adorable moccasin leather shoes for a limited-time price. 
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
These Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker are cool, low-top kicks with a hint of shine. 
$28 (REGULARLY $50)
Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
Amazon
Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
These Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker are a retro-style sneaker with Puma's signature details. 
$30 AND UP (REGULARLY $55)
Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Teva
Teva Kids Unisex Hurricane XLT 2
Amazon
Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Teva
These Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals are for all-day comfort. 
Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Amazon
Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Crocs clogs are comfortable and easy to wear. 
$24 AND UP (REGULARLY $72)

 

Read More: Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes

