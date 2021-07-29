The Summer is ending which means we're heading towards a new school year and Fall season. After almost two years of virtual learning, this September many parents and kids are gearing up to go back to school in-person. Does your little one need new kicks? Now's the time to shop as the Amazon Back to School Sale has officially kicked off and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on kids' shoes and school supplies!

Mini versions of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Back to School sale event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, CastaÃ±er and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Back to School Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Back to School sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing,bras, underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

The Amazon Back to School sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from Amazon Back to School Sale.

Read More: Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks -- Save on Tumi, Herschel, Tory Burch & more

The Best Back to School Sales to Shop This Weekend

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies and Essentials for Every Type of Student and Learning Situation

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks & More

The Best Kids Face Masks

Cubcoat Face Masks for Kids

Amazon's Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Nike, Skechers & More

Gap Face Masks Sale: 30% Off Select Face Masks

Old Navy Face Masks: 50% Off Face Masks for Adults & Kids

Athleta Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids