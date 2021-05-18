Amazon's Best Deals on Jewelry

A gorgeous twinkling bauble or shiny new studs can lift your mood, elevate an outfit or make a video meeting a little more dazzling. Thanks to Amazon, you don't have to go too far out of your way to find great deals on new trinkets and gems. Whether you're looking for a La Manso ring dupe for everyday wear or you need a glittering gift, we've sifted through Amazon's catalog and picked out some of the best jewelry deals on Amazon.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Pandora, Kate Spade, Swarovski, and more, Amazon is filled with stylish jewelry gifts such as stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more.

Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Shop the best jewelry and gifts on Amazon below.

Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Amazon Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring This beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco features a baguette diamond. At 1mm wide, this dainty 14k gold band comes in sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8. $350 AT AMAZON Buy Now

VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace Amazon VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant. $160 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch Amazon Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch This Anne Klein Bracelet Watch makes the perfect gift as it duals as a bracelet and a watch. $52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace Amazon Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pendant from Michael Kors. Durable and adjustable, it can be worn every day. $86 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace Amazon ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace The search for the right chunky chain to complete your outfit is over. Amazon shoppers love the value of this rolo chain. $14 ON AMAZON Buy Now

Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated Amazon Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated This necklace has over 13 options of necklaces to be layered. For the special person who loves dainty necklaces, this 18k gold plated necklace options makes a special gift. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

SWAROVSKI Women's Angelic Jewelry Collection Amazon SWAROVSKI Women's Angelic Jewelry Collection When you know a homemade gift isn't going to cut it, opt for sparkles. This SWAROVSKI bracelet is the perfect Mother's Day gift for a mom who loves jewelry. $105 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace A dainty 14K choker necklace with a 1.5 Carat Swarovski Crystal Solitaire. With over 5,000 reviews and under $15, this necklace is the gift you cannot pass up! $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set Amazon VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set makes a classic, timeless gift for your mother or the mothers in your life. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings Amazon Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings Betsey Johnson does not disappoint with these Heart Safety Pin Earrings. Perfect as a gift for your partner or as a Mother's Day gift. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Amazon Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver It's easy to see why Pandora Jewelry rings are on so many wish lists. Whether you're shopping for a new mom, busy mom or you're just looking for a unique Mother's Day gift, this gorgeous three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Amazon Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $81 AT AMAZON Buy Now

JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring Amazon JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring This is just the right chunky croissant ring to make a statement this year. Amazon shoppers say this classy and chic ring is just the right size. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings Amazon Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings These Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings are the perfect dainty earrings for the woman in your life. Better than sweet treats, these delicate spring earrings are the keepsake to brighten anyone's day. $92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain Amazon Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain If you're skipping white gold in favor of silver jewelry, this herringbone necklace can complete your outfit. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring Amazon 10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring Slip this delicate ring into a gift box and watch your mom smile when she opens it up. A gold accent ring is a perfect way to celebrate mom. $126 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring Amazon PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring If you've been eyeing those La Manso resin rings Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus have been spotted in, these resin rings are a less expensive alternative. Shop now to get nine rings to mix and match. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

