Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
prime day loungewear deals
Amazon

Fall is here and, while that does mean chilly weather is coming our way, it also means we can start wearing cozy clothes and loungewear again. And right now there are so many discounts on cozy styles at Amazon's Fall Sale

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more. 

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel and Tory Burch

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop all Amazon Fall Sale deals on loungewear.

PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
Amazon
PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette. 
$48 AND UP (REGULARLY $54)
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger
Amazon
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger
These Champion Joggers can be worn to workout or to lounge around home in.
$26 (REGULARLY $45)
Champion Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Champion Reverse Weave PO
A deal on a cotton hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple.
$56 (REGULARLY $60)
Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt
Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon
Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt
A comfort blend Hanes Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt. 
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Amazon
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Comfy sweatpants for just over $10? Yes, please. These Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants can easily be your go-to sweatpants for lounging around the house.
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16)
Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho
Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho
Amazon
Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho
A stylish and cozy Shawl Wrap Poncho. You can wear this classic must-have shawl poncho many ways for a versatile look. 
$33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
This is a cropped crewneck sweatshirt to lounge with over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
$56 AT AMAZON
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
Century Star Womens Fuzzy Hoodies Pullover
Amazon
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
This cozy pullover hoodie is designed with two front pockets, a drawstring hoodie, and an adjustable elastic waist.
$25 (REGULARLY $29)
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Amazon
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back, this is one of our favorite lounge tops.
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. 
$21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
This effortless t-shirt dress from Daily Ritual is a bestseller. It can be dressed up with shoes or dressed down with sneakers.
$21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18.99)
DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants
DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Amazon
DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants
The perfect pants to be comfortable while at home. This Drawstring Yoga Pants is available in 43 different colors.
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set
ROSKIKI Womens 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Amazon
ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Women's loungewear doesn't get much cuter than this! Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece tie dye loungewear set for cool fall mornings or cold winter nights.
$36 AT AMAZON
ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set
ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set
Amazon
ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set
A comfy sweatsuit that serves multiple purposes -- workout in, lounge around in, run errands in, and more!
$25 AT AMAZON
Kendall + Kylie Notched Collar Boxer Set
Notched Collar Boxer Set
Amazon
Kendall + Kylie Notched Collar Boxer Set
Wear this Kendall + Kylie Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning.
$33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Who doesn't love Columbia on a discount? This Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket is 50% off, while supplies last. This Fleece Jacket is also available in 40 other colors.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

Jennifer Lopez's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are On Sale at Amazon

Joggers, Fleece-Lined Leggings and Other Cold Weather Fitness Gear

The 13 Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers from Nike, Skechers & More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals On Devices for the Home

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Cute Fall Decor

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses