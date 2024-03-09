Whether you're gearing up for spring break or you're just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are some of the best Bluetooth trackers around today and right now, you can get four of these helpful gadgets for $79.

The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but this discount drops the cost to less than $20 per tracker. This is a rare deal, so be sure to act quickly and add the 4-pack of AirTags to your cart before Amazon's limited-time deal expires. The single AirTag is also on sale at Amazon for $24, or $4 off the list price.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed. $29 $24 Shop Now

If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Along with Amazon's best Apple deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirTag holders. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best AirTag key rings and AirTag wallets.

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case. $29 $21 Shop Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in. $10 $8 Shop Now

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Amazon Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker. $27 $24 With Coupon Shop Now

Ekster Wallet for Airtag Ekster Ekster Wallet for Airtag Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access. $109 $82 Shop Now

Classico Slim Wallet Amazon Classico Slim Wallet Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder. $22 $21 Shop Now

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case Amazon HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case If you absolutely can't bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot. $10 $7 With Coupon Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

