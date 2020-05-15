Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Everything You Need for Summer
Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? There are three ways to save on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's Memorial Day Sale.
First, take up to 50% off bestselling gear and apparel from now through May 25. Through the same date, take up to 30% off select new Backcountry gear and apparel, including women's and men's clothing. Finally, take an extra 20% off Backcountry, Stoic and Basin + Range products through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. MST. No coupon code is needed, as these deals are applied automatically.
Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer or winter adventure, from gloves to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.
Below, shop our favorite deals at the current Backcountry sale.
In addition to winter gear, hiking boots and other outdoor clothing, The North Face makes everyday apparel like drawstring shorts.
