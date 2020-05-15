Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Everything You Need for Summer

Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? There are three ways to save on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's Memorial Day Sale.

First, take up to 50% off bestselling gear and apparel from now through May 25. Through the same date, take up to 30% off select new Backcountry gear and apparel, including women's and men's clothing. Finally, take an extra 20% off Backcountry, Stoic and Basin + Range products through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. MST. No coupon code is needed, as these deals are applied automatically.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer or winter adventure, from gloves to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop our favorite deals at the current Backcountry sale.

Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe Nike Backcountry Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe Nike Tackle a variety of terrains with this durable Nike running shoe. REGULARLY $129.95 $90.97 at Backcountry

High Impact One-Piece Swim Suit L Space Backcountry High Impact One-Piece Swim Suit L Space Simple, soft and stretchy -- the perfect bathing suit for summer. REGULARLY $169 $67.60 at Backcountry

Salute E.C.O. Yoga Mat Prana Backcountry Salute E.C.O. Yoga Mat Prana Whether you practice indoors or outdoors, you're probably overdue for a new yoga mat. This one is lightweight, UV-resistant and well cushioned. REGULARLY $88.95 $62.27 at Backcountry

Emelie Zip Bootie Sorel Backcountry Emelie Zip Bootie Sorel In addition to the brand's heavy-duty hiking gear, Sorel's everyday booties are among our top picks at the Backcountry sale. REGULARLY $149.95 $83.98 at Backcountry

Triolet Jacket Patagonia Backcountry Triolet Jacket Patagonia This brightly colored, three-layer Gore-Tex jacket from Patagonia is on sale for a fraction of its regular price. REGULARLY $399 $199.50 at Backcountry

Class V Short The North Face Backcountry Class V Short The North Face In addition to winter gear, hiking boots and other outdoor clothing, The North Face makes everyday apparel like drawstring shorts. REGULARLY $39.95 $27.95 at Backcountry

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

