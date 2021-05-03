BaubleBar Sale: Save 20% Off Everything and Get Julia Roberts' Rings for $12
Are you ready to stock up on adorable, affordable jewelry and accessories? The celeb-loved BaubleBar is having a rare sitewide sale for only one week! -- and if you haven't already started shopping, now's the time. The jewelry and accessory brand's epic sale ends on May 9th which is just in time for Mother's Day. If you didn't get a gift for mom yet, it's not too late! We've gathered some last minute Mother's Day gifts you can still get in time.
At this week long Baublebar sale, get 20% off the entire BaubleBar website using promo code BB20 at checkout. Also, score the Julia Roberts ring for only $12! Get it now before it sells out! This is the brand's first sitewide event of the year and, without a doubt, you won't want to miss it. Get an awesome deal on bestsellers, new arrivals and even on their collection of fine jewelry. In addition to trendy earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, BaubleBar also offers super cute phone cases and face masks.
For those of you who want some celebrity-approved pieces, the exact BaubleBar items stars have worn are also part of the sale, such as Lizzo's baguette initial necklace, Lana Condor's heart-shaped stud earrings, Julia Roberts' stackable baguette rings and Chrissy Teigen's leopard print face mask.
Shop BaubleBar's sitewide sale now, and check out ET Style top picks below.
