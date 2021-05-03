Are you ready to stock up on adorable, affordable jewelry and accessories? The celeb-loved BaubleBar is having a rare sitewide sale for only one week! -- and if you haven't already started shopping, now's the time. The jewelry and accessory brand's epic sale ends on May 9th which is just in time for Mother's Day. If you didn't get a gift for mom yet, it's not too late! We've gathered some last minute Mother's Day gifts you can still get in time.

At this week long Baublebar sale, get 20% off the entire BaubleBar website using promo code BB20 at checkout. Also, score the Julia Roberts ring for only $12! Get it now before it sells out! This is the brand's first sitewide event of the year and, without a doubt, you won't want to miss it. Get an awesome deal on bestsellers, new arrivals and even on their collection of fine jewelry. In addition to trendy earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, BaubleBar also offers super cute phone cases and face masks.

For those of you who want some celebrity-approved pieces, the exact BaubleBar items stars have worn are also part of the sale, such as Lizzo's baguette initial necklace, Lana Condor's heart-shaped stud earrings, Julia Roberts' stackable baguette rings and Chrissy Teigen's leopard print face mask.

Shop BaubleBar's sitewide sale now, and check out ET Style top picks below.

Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring Baublebar Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring This celeb-loved stackable 14k gold plated ring was worn by Julia Roberts. Available in 11 different colors, this Mini Alidia Ring is a must-buy, especially while it's only $12! $12 (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace This Lizzo-approved initial necklace boasts baguette crystals and box chain. Wear the statement-maker alone or layer with additional necklaces. $18 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

BaubleBar Herz Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Herz Earrings Lana Condor has rocked these adorable, romantic heart-shaped stud earrings. $38 Buy Now

BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit BaubleBar BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit Part of BaubleBar's fine jewelry range, this five-pair huggie hoop set is available in 18k gold plated sterling silver or just in sterling silver. $98 ($210 VALUE) Buy Now

Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set Baublebar Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set This Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set features an iridescent baguette and clear crystal bracelet. Wear them together or separate for a stylish look! $28 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

BaubleBar Eloisa Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Eloisa Necklace Add some color to your jewelry box this spring with this bright and playful evil eye beaded necklace from BaubleBar. $44 Buy Now

BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm BaubleBar BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm Give your jewelry a personalized (and utterly cute) touch with a colorful initial charm. This BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm is the perfect addition to your bracelet or necklace. $25 Buy Now

BaubleBar Spillo Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Spillo Earrings These 18k gold plated earrings feel edgy, cool and polished. Also available in Silver, these hand-crafted BaubleBar Spillo Earrings will upgrade any casual outfit. $54 Buy Now

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace You'll never go wrong with a classic chain necklace. Choose from Silver and Gold Plated Brass, Sterling Silver, and 14k Gold Vermeil options of this BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace. $78 Buy Now

BaubleBar Face Mask Set BaubleBar BaubleBar Face Mask Set Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Chrissy Teigen has been spotted wearing the leopard print mask. $8 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

BaubleBar Maki Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Maki Drop Earrings How cool are these sushi-inspired earrings? Gift these Maki Drop Earrings to the sushi-lover in your life. $54 Buy Now

BaubleBar Peony Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Peony Necklace Looking for another chain to add to your collection or layer with your other go-to necklaces? This chunky rolled style is the perfect way to make a statement. $48 Buy Now

BaubleBar Spira Huggie Hoops BaubleBar BaubleBar Spira Huggie Hoops These Huggie Hoops feel like they came from another era and yet still so, so modern. $72 Buy Now

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet Disney fans, customize the bestselling Pisa bracelet with Mickey Mouse motifs. $40 Buy Now

BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case BaubleBar BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case A fun, customizable jelly iPhone case in cotton candy hues. It may be time to switch up your phone case for the spring. BaubleBar's Jelly iPhone Case is the perfect case! $48 Buy Now

