BaubleBar Sale: Take $10 Off Every $50 You Spend

Published
BaubleBar is Turning 10! For BaubleBar's 10th Birthday Event you can take $10 off every $50 spent with code HBD10.

With everything from ear cuffs to tassel earrings to statement necklaces to tech accessories like phone cases, BaubleBar is a top online destination for any jewelry lover. BaubleBar cofounders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky launched the brand in 2010 as the ultimate playground for the latest trends, essentials and fine jewelry. Their budget-friendly products are also available at select fashion retailers, including Nordstrom, and famous fans include Jessica Alba and Julia Roberts. You'll get free shipping and returns on orders of $35 or more.

On the hunt for new jewelry at a great price? BaubleBar is offering tons of summer statement jewelry in styles for under $25.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite pieces of BaubleBar jewelry you can grab right now.

Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings
Baublebar Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings
Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings
Not your typical diamonds. These beaded drop earrings are the must-have mini version of BaubleBar's best-selling Laniyah Drops.

REGULARLY $38

Starry Night Drop Earrings
Baublebar_STARRY_NIGHT_DROP_EARRINGS
Starry Night Drop Earrings
These Starry Night Drop Earrings feature a gold star-shaped top stud with crystals and rows of bright crystal fringe. You will look and feel like a shooting star yourself. 

REGULARLY $36

Annie Pearl Beaded Headband
baublebar_annie_pearl_beaded_headband
Annie Pearl Beaded Headband
Every woman needs a modern day crown. The Annie Beaded Headband features shining rows of glass pearls and sparkling beadwork.

REGULARLY $48

Almina 18k Gold Vermeil Ring Set Of 3
BaubleBar Almina 18k Gold Vermeil Ring Set Of 3
Almina 18k Gold Vermeil Ring Set Of 3
There are three rings that make up the set of BaubleBar's Almina 18k Gold Vermeil Ring Set which are hand-crafted using 18K gold and sterling silver.

Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BaubleBar Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
These BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings will add a bit of class and polish every time you wear these beauties. Get them now for 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $36

Marigold Drop Earrings
baublebar_marigold_drop_earrings
Marigold Drop Earrings
An understated statement earring is a seasonal staple during the summer. The Marigold Drop Earrings feature columns of beautiful beaded and floral motifs.

REGULARLY $44

Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
Coraline Drop Earrings
baublebar_coraline_drop_earrings
Coraline Drop Earrings
A starfish silhouette is embellished with beads to make these earrings look and feel decidedly chic and impossibly on-trend. 

ORIGINALLY $34

Celestial Drops
BaubleBar Celestial Drops
Celestial Drops
These blingy Celestial Drop earrings have crystal accents and shine to spare. Plus, they're available in a clip-on style.

REGULARLY $36

Adjustable Face Mask Set
baublebar_adjustable_face_mask_set
Adjustable Face Mask Set
Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops.

