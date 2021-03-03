Are you ready to stock up on adorable, affordable jewelry and accessories? The celeb-loved BaubleBar is having a rare sitewide sale for their Semi-Annual Stock-Up event through March 8!

You get 20% off the entire BaubleBar website when you use the promo code SEMI20 at checkout. This is the brand's first sitewide event of the year and you won't want to miss it. Get an awesome deal on bestsellers, new arrivals and even on their collection of fine jewelry. In addition to trendy earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, BaubleBar also offers super cute phone cases and face masks.

The exact BaubleBar items stars have worn are part of the sale, such as Lizzo's baguette initial necklace, Lana Condor's heart-shaped stud earrings and Chrissy Teigen's leopard print face mask.

Shop BaubleBar's sitewide sale now, and check out ET Style top picks below.

BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit BaubleBar BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit Part of BaubleBar's fine jewelry range, this five-pair huggie hoop set is available in 18k gold plated sterling silver or just in sterling silver. $78 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

BaubleBar Herz Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Herz Earrings Lana Condor has rocked these adorable, romantic heart-shaped stud earrings. $30 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace This Lizzo-approved initial necklace boasts baguette crystals and box chain. Wear the statement-maker alone or layer with additional necklaces. $39 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet Disney fans, customize the bestselling Pisa bracelet with Mickey Mouse motifs. $32 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

BaubleBar Face Mask Set BaubleBar BaubleBar Face Mask Set Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Chrissy Teigen has been spotted wearing the leopard print mask. $10 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case BaubleBar BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case A fun, customizable jelly iPhone case in cotton candy hues. $38 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Revolve Anniversary Sale -- Save 18% on Dresses, Shoes & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Handbags

SkinStore Sale: Take 50% Off Select Skincare, Haircare & Beauty Brands

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now