Shopping

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Seriously Cute -- Shop Festive Ornaments, Jewelry Pieces and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BaubleBar Holiday Ornaments 2021
BaubleBar

While BaubleBar might have a reputation for its bobbly and down right adorable jewelry, the brand also boasts everything from blankets and custom gifts, to holiday accessories like Christmas tree ornaments -- that are as festive as they are memorable.

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar -- the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings

Those of you who love celebrity style -- and Hollywood-approved pieces -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring.

But in case you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing BaubleBar collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2021 Holiday Collection. The retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish -- with everything from Tinsel Tree Drop Earrings and Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers to Disney jewelry sets to matcha, bubbly and charcuterie board-centric ornaments that are as quirky as they are essential to your tree decorating this year.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection -- including sweet ornament options and festive seasonal jewelry pieces. Scroll down to shop them all.

ORNAMENTS

Charcuterie Board Ornament
Charcuterie Board Ornament
BaubleBar
Charcuterie Board Ornament
Take your love of charcuterie boards to new levels with this spread-centric accessory.
$35
Shaken, Not Stirred, Ornament
Shaken, Not Stirred, Ornament
BaubleBar
Shaken, Not Stirred, Ornament
Stay cool with this cocktail-friendly ornamental piece that's sure to add a spirited touch to any Christmas tree!
$35
Butter Together Ornament
Butter Together Ornament
BaubleBar
Butter Together Ornament
What's poppin' this Christmas?
$35
Big Picture Ornament
Big Picture Ornament
BaubleBar
Big Picture Ornament
This ornament is the perfect holiday gift for the artist in your life.
$35
Worth the Whisk Ornament
Worth the Whisk Ornament
BaubleBar
Worth the Whisk Ornament
Memorialize your passion for baking with this fun holiday ornament.
$35
Love You So Matcha Ornament
Love You So Matcha Ornament
BaubleBar
Love You So Matcha Ornament
This ornament will be a 'matcha' made in Heaven with your Christmas tree.
$35
Green Thumb Ornament
Green Thumb Ornament
BaubleBar
Green Thumb Ornament
This Green Thumb ornament certainly isn't your typical wallflower.
$35
Amped Up Ornament
Amped Up Ornament
BaubleBar
Amped Up Ornament
Rock on into Christmas Day and beyond with this guitar ornament from BaubleBar.
$35
Couch Potato Ornament
Couch Potato Ornament
BaubleBar
Couch Potato Ornament
Perhaps with all of the time we've spent at home over the last two years, this couch potato ornament might be the perfect way to remember the season.
$35
Influencing Ornament
Influencing Ornament
BaubleBar
Influencing Ornament
Honor the influencer in your life with this phone ring light ornament that celebrates creators.
$35

JEWELRY

BaubleBar Claus Couple Earrings
BaubleBar Claus Couple Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Claus Couple Earrings
Welcome Santa in style this Christmas with these gold plated and glass stone earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Holly Jolly Earrings
BaubleBar Holly Jolly Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Holly Jolly Earrings
Deck the halls with this cute and festive pair of wreath earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Tinsel Teardrop Earrings
BaubleBar Tinsel Teardrop Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Tinsel Teardrop Earrings
Dressing your tree takes on a whole new meaning this holiday season thanks to BaubleBar's sparkly, ornamental earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Jack Frost Earrings
BaubleBar Jack Frost Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Jack Frost Earrings
Make winter your greatest inspiration for accessories this season and adorn your ears with these crystal snowflake drops.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Menorah Earrings
BaubleBar Menorah Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Menorah Earrings
The pearl and gem detailing on these Menorah drops are the most stylish and elegant addition to any Hanukkah celebration.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Ugly Christmas Sweater Earrings
BaubleBar Ugly Christmas Sweater Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Ugly Christmas Sweater Earrings
Get lit this holiday season with these festive and colorful ugly sweater-inspired earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Give It A Whirl Earrings
BaubleBar Give It A Whirl Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Give It A Whirl Earrings
Spice up any holiday game with these CZ stone studs.
$28 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Clara Earring Set
BaubleBar Clara Earring Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Clara Earring Set
Nothing feels more quintessentially Christmas than accessories that pay homage to the iconic characters of "The Nutcracker."
$58 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Sugarplum Drop Earrings
BaubleBar Sugarplum Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Sugarplum Drop Earrings
All things are sugar, spice and everything nice with these charming nutcracker earrings.
$44 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers
Shed some light on the joy of the holiday season with these festive and colorful ear crawlers.
$32 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings
Make Mickey Mouse your go-to companion this Christmas with these nutcracker-inspired Disney earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Buddy the Elf Earring Set
BaubleBar Buddy the Elf Earring Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Buddy the Elf Earring Set
We just like to smile. Smiling's our favorite -- and it's easy to with these Elf-inspired earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar OMG Santa Elf Earrings
BaubleBar OMG Santa Elf Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar OMG Santa Elf Earrings
You'll definitely be on Santa's nice list with these gold, Elf-inspired studs.
$40 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings
BaubleBar No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings
Pop the bubbly and sip on something sweet with these champagne-centric drops.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Splash of Cran Earrings
BaubleBar Splash of Cran Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Splash of Cran Earrings
A splash of cran and just a dash of holiday spirit!
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Worth A Shot Earrings
BaubleBar Worth A Shot Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Worth A Shot Earrings
This earring set is perfect for ringing in the New Year and beyond!
$54 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Thanks A Brunch Earrings
BaubleBar Thanks A Brunch Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Thanks A Brunch Earrings
It's not brunch without a Bloody Mary -- and a beautiful, boozy pair of earrings inspired by the best meal of the day too.
$54 AT BAUBLEBAR

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

You've Got Mail: The Cutest Holiday Cards to Send This Year

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100