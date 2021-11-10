While BaubleBar might have a reputation for its bobbly and down right adorable jewelry, the brand also boasts everything from blankets and custom gifts, to holiday accessories like Christmas tree ornaments -- that are as festive as they are memorable.

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar -- the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings.

Those of you who love celebrity style -- and Hollywood-approved pieces -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring.

But in case you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing BaubleBar collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2021 Holiday Collection. The retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish -- with everything from Tinsel Tree Drop Earrings and Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers to Disney jewelry sets to matcha, bubbly and charcuterie board-centric ornaments that are as quirky as they are essential to your tree decorating this year.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection -- including sweet ornament options and festive seasonal jewelry pieces. Scroll down to shop them all.

ORNAMENTS

Couch Potato Ornament BaubleBar Couch Potato Ornament Perhaps with all of the time we've spent at home over the last two years, this couch potato ornament might be the perfect way to remember the season. $35 Buy Now

Influencing Ornament BaubleBar Influencing Ornament Honor the influencer in your life with this phone ring light ornament that celebrates creators. $35 Buy Now

JEWELRY

BaubleBar Menorah Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Menorah Earrings The pearl and gem detailing on these Menorah drops are the most stylish and elegant addition to any Hanukkah celebration. $48 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

