BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Seriously Cute — Shop Our Favorite Ornaments and Festive Jewelry
While BaubleBar might have a reputation for its bobbly and down right adorable jewelry, the brand also boasts everything from blankets and custom gifts, to holiday accessories like Christmas tree ornaments — that are as festive as they are memorable.
BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2022 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts.
It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings.
If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2022 Holiday Collection. The retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish with everything from Hot Cocoa earrings to Disney jewelry sets to martini, bubbly and charcuterie board-centric ornaments that are as quirky as they are essential to your tree decorating this year.
To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection — including sweet ornament options and festive seasonal jewelry pieces. Shop them all below.
BaubleBar Ornaments
Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.
Take your love of charcuterie boards to new levels with this spread-centric tree decoration.
Stay cool with this cocktail-friendly ornamental piece that's sure to add a spirited touch to any Christmas tree!
The perfect gift for any tennis player, this ornament comes in a chic white bag.
Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..
Carb lovers, this one's for you. The handle of the fork reads "That's How I Roll." Gift to a pasta-loving friend or add it to your own tree as an ode to your true love.
What's poppin' this Christmas?
This ornament is the perfect holiday gift for the artist in your life.
BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry
Deck the halls with an adorable dose of Disney this season. The Mickey Mouse and Mistletoe Disney Earring Set features two pairs of stud earrings that are the perfect ode to the holiday season.
Deck the halls with this cute and festive pair of wreath earrings.
Shed some light on the joy of the holiday season with these festive and colorful ear crawlers.
These earrings are your answer to subtly spirited holiday accessories. You can wear the snowflake studs on their own, or mix the pearl jacket with your own stud!
The pearl and gem detailing on these Menorah drops are the most stylish and elegant addition to any Hanukkah celebration.
Spice up your game of dreidel with these CZ stone studs.
Nothing feels more quintessentially Christmas than accessories that pay homage to the iconic characters of "The Nutcracker."
You'll definitely be on Santa's nice list with these gold, Elf-inspired studs.
Pop the bubbly and sip on something sweet with these champagne-centric drops.
