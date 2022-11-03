Shopping

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Seriously Cute — Shop Our Favorite Ornaments and Festive Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BaubleBar Holiday Ornaments 2022
BaubleBar

While BaubleBar might have a reputation for its bobbly and down right adorable jewelry, the brand also boasts everything from blankets and custom gifts, to holiday accessories like Christmas tree ornaments — that are as festive as they are memorable.

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2022 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts

Shop the Holiday Collection

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings

If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2022 Holiday Collection. The retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish with everything from Hot Cocoa earrings to Disney jewelry sets to martini, bubbly and charcuterie board-centric ornaments that are as quirky as they are essential to your tree decorating this year.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection — including sweet ornament options and festive seasonal jewelry pieces. Shop them all below.

BaubleBar Ornaments

Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Baublebar
Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.

$45$36
WITH CODE HURRY
Char-Cute-Erie Board Ornament
Char-Cute-Erie Board Ornament
BaubleBar
Char-Cute-Erie Board Ornament

Take your love of charcuterie boards to new levels with this spread-centric tree decoration. 

$30
Shaken, Not Stirred, Ornament
Shaken, Not Stirred, Ornament
BaubleBar
Shaken, Not Stirred, Ornament

Stay cool with this cocktail-friendly ornamental piece that's sure to add a spirited touch to any Christmas tree!

$30
You Just Got Served Ornament
You Just Got Served Ornament
BaubleBar
You Just Got Served Ornament

The perfect gift for any tennis player, this ornament comes in a chic white bag.

$30
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Baublebar
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..

$45$36
WITH CODE HURRY
Endless Pastabilities Ornament
Endless Pastabilities Ornament
BaubleBar
Endless Pastabilities Ornament

Carb lovers, this one's for you. The handle of the fork reads "That's How I Roll." Gift to a pasta-loving friend or add it to your own tree as an ode to your true love.

$30
Butter Together Ornament
Butter Together Ornament
BaubleBar
Butter Together Ornament

What's poppin' this Christmas?

$30
Big Picture Ornament
Big Picture Ornament
BaubleBar
Big Picture Ornament

This ornament is the perfect holiday gift for the artist in your life.

$30

BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry

Mickey Mouse Mistletoe And Santa Hat Earring Set
Mickey Mouse Mistletoe And Santa Hat Earring Set
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Mistletoe And Santa Hat Earring Set

Deck the halls with an adorable dose of Disney this season. The Mickey Mouse and Mistletoe Disney Earring Set features two pairs of stud earrings that are the perfect ode to the holiday season. 

$44
Holly Jolly Earrings
BaubleBar Holly Jolly Earrings
BaubleBar
Holly Jolly Earrings

Deck the halls with this cute and festive pair of wreath earrings.

$44
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers

Shed some light on the joy of the holiday season with these festive and colorful ear crawlers.

$32
Let It Snow Earrings
Let It Snow Earrings
BaubleBar
Let It Snow Earrings

These earrings are your answer to subtly spirited holiday accessories. You can wear the snowflake studs on their own, or mix the pearl jacket with your own stud!

$38
Menorah Earrings
BaubleBar Menorah Earrings
BaubleBar
Menorah Earrings

The pearl and gem detailing on these Menorah drops are the most stylish and elegant addition to any Hanukkah celebration.

$48
Give It A Whirl Earrings
BaubleBar Give It A Whirl Earrings
BaubleBar
Give It A Whirl Earrings

Spice up your game of dreidel with these CZ stone studs.

$28
Clara Earring Set
BaubleBar Clara Earring Set
BaubleBar
Clara Earring Set

Nothing feels more quintessentially Christmas than accessories that pay homage to the iconic characters of "The Nutcracker."

$58
OMG Santa Elf Earrings
BaubleBar OMG Santa Elf Earrings
BaubleBar
OMG Santa Elf Earrings

You'll definitely be on Santa's nice list with these gold, Elf-inspired studs.

$40
No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings
BaubleBar No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings
BaubleBar
No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings

Pop the bubbly and sip on something sweet with these champagne-centric drops.

$48

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

VistaPrint Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 60% On Custom Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

12 lululemon Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022