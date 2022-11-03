While BaubleBar might have a reputation for its bobbly and down right adorable jewelry, the brand also boasts everything from blankets and custom gifts, to holiday accessories like Christmas tree ornaments — that are as festive as they are memorable.

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2022 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts.

Shop the Holiday Collection

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings.

If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2022 Holiday Collection. The retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish with everything from Hot Cocoa earrings to Disney jewelry sets to martini, bubbly and charcuterie board-centric ornaments that are as quirky as they are essential to your tree decorating this year.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection — including sweet ornament options and festive seasonal jewelry pieces. Shop them all below.

BaubleBar Ornaments

Endless Pastabilities Ornament BaubleBar Endless Pastabilities Ornament Carb lovers, this one's for you. The handle of the fork reads "That's How I Roll." Gift to a pasta-loving friend or add it to your own tree as an ode to your true love. $30 Buy Now

BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry

Let It Snow Earrings BaubleBar Let It Snow Earrings These earrings are your answer to subtly spirited holiday accessories. You can wear the snowflake studs on their own, or mix the pearl jacket with your own stud! $38 Buy Now

Menorah Earrings BaubleBar Menorah Earrings The pearl and gem detailing on these Menorah drops are the most stylish and elegant addition to any Hanukkah celebration. $48 Buy Now

