Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Cozy Fashion

By ETonline Staff
Cyber Monday and the deals are not going away! You're probably wearing some form of loungewear as you're reading this -- why not stock up on more cozy pieces? And the best part? So many styles are on sale on Amazon. 

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more. 

Shop all Amazon Cyber Monday loungewear deals.

Star Seeker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates
Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Lounge Set
Amazon
Star Seeker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates
An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants. 
REGULARLY $54
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. 
REGULARLY $28
Amelia Cardigan
PJ Harlow
PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
Amazon
Amelia Cardigan
PJ Harlow
A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette. 
REGULARLY $54
Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Amazon
Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off. 
REGULARLY $99
PJ Set
Josie By Josie Natori
Josie By Josie Natori PJ Set
Amazon
PJ Set
Josie By Josie Natori
Wear this feminine floral cami and pant set from Josie By Josie Natori as loungewear or pajamas. 
Notched Collar Boxer Set
Kendall + Kylie
Notched Collar Boxer Set
Amazon
Notched Collar Boxer Set
Kendall + Kylie
Wear this Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning.
REGULARLY $58
2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
ROSKIKI
ROSKIKI Womens 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Amazon
2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
ROSKIKI
Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your fall nights.
Tie Dye Printed One Piece Jumpsuit
Zesica
ZESICA Women's Tie Dye Printed One Piece Jumpsuit
Amazon
Tie Dye Printed One Piece Jumpsuit
Zesica
Lounge around this fall in this one piece jumpsuit.
Tapered Velour Joggers
find.
find. Tapered Velour Joggers
Amazon
Tapered Velour Joggers
find.
Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. 
Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual
This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. 
Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual
A jumpsuit reserved for nights in. 
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 
REGULARLY $60
Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Amazon
Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual
A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. 
EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Amazon
EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes
Comfy sweatpants for under $8? Yes, please. 
REGULARLY $16
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion Life
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
REGULARLY $55

