Best Amazon Winter Deals on Cozy Fashion

TheAmazon Big Winter Sale is here and the deals are not going away! You're probably wearing some form of loungewear as you're reading this -- why not stock up on more cozy pieces? And the best part? So many styles are on sale on Amazon.

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale offers deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Shop all Amazon Big Winter Sale deals on loungewear.

DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants Amazon DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants The perfect pants to be comfortable while at home. This Drawstring Yoga Pants is available in 43 different colors. $17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36) Buy Now

ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set Amazon ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set A comfy sweatsuit that serves multiple purposes -- To workout, to lounge around, to run errands, and more! $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket Who doesn't love Columbia on a discount? This Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket is 50% off, while supplies last. This Fleece Jacket is also available in 40 other colors. $36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger Amazon Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger These Champion Joggers can be worn to workout or to lounge around home in. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho Amazon Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho A stylish and cozy Shawl Wrap Poncho. You can wear this classic must-have shawl poncho many ways for a versatile look. $29.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39.99) Buy Now

Century Star Womens Fuzzy Hoodies Amazon Century Star Womens Fuzzy Hoodies This cozy pullover hoodie is designed with two front pockets, a drawstring hoodie, and an adjustable elastic waist. $26.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28.99) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. $21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan Amazon PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette. $14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

Kendall + Kylie Notched Collar Boxer Set Amazon Kendall + Kylie Notched Collar Boxer Set Wear this Kendall + Kylie Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

find. Tapered Velour Joggers Amazon find. Tapered Velour Joggers Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. Wear these joggers while you're on the go or around the house. $19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set Amazon ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your cold winter nights or cool spring mornings. Save $2.00 when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. $34 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. This Daily Ritual t-shirt dress can be dressed up with shoes or dressed down with sneakers. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18.99) Buy Now

Champion Reverse Weave PO Amazon Champion Reverse Weave PO A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. $41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths Comfy sweatpants for just over $10? Yes, please. These Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants can easily be your go-to sweatpants for lounging around the house. $11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16) Buy Now

Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Amazon Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. $53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

