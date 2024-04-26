Best Buy's weekend sale is now live through April 28 with deals on top-rated tech and appliances.
The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, April 28, there are record-low prices being offered on stunning TVs, Apple devices, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a big-screen TV to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs or revamp your kitchen and laundry room this spring, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.
Big bargains this weekend include up to $800 off the new LG C3 TV and $100 off Oprah's favorite headphones. You'll also find deep discounts on cult-favorite kitchen appliances like the GE Profile Opal nugget ice maker and Vitamix blenders. If your major appliances could use an upgrade, don't miss the bargains on refrigerators, washers, dryers and ranges. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.
Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy
LG 77" C3 Series OLED 4K TV
The 77-inch LG C3 is the best all-around TV for most people. It's big enough to be impressive without requiring a massive amount of space. It's feature-packed and future-proof with its four HDMI 2.1 ports, and you can't beat those pure blacks that OLED provides.
Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K. Choose between 65, 75, or 85 inches and save up to $600.
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
LG 50" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV
Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Advanced image processing from the 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS PRO gives details and color a boost for picture that feels natural and immersive.
Best Small Kitchen Appliance Deals at Best Buy
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes with this Vitamix. From appetizers to dessert, the 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
Whether you're looking to smoke a turkey for backyard barbecues or just craving that delicious, unique taste a smoker can provide, this in-home option is your best bet to bring the taste of the outdoors inside in a super-convenient package.
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ
The three preset Auto-iQ programs allow you to create smoothies, frozen drinks, and nutrient extractions, all at the touch of a button. Ninja Total Crushing Blades give you perfectly crushed ice every time.
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
The Ninja Foodi is an air fryer, convection oven, and toaster all in one. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm—and create full family-sized meals in as little as 20 minutes.
Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Apple AirPods Max - Silver
For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
Beats Studio Buds Plus
Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls with the Beats Studio Buds Plus.
Best Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy
Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, a full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning.
Best Washer and Dryer Deals at Best Buy
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.
LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help cut down your electric bill. Its TurboSteam technology helps cut down on wrinkled clothes with odors in five garments in just 10 minutes between washes, and when you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
For anyone who doesn't have room for side-by-side units, this stackable front load washer is efficient and small-space-friendly, though it doesn't skimp on special features like TurboWash technology for a complete clean in under 30 minutes and app-controlled options.
