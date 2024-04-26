The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, April 28, there are record-low prices being offered on stunning TVs, Apple devices, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a big-screen TV to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs or revamp your kitchen and laundry room this spring, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.

Big bargains this weekend include up to $800 off the new LG C3 TV and $100 off Oprah's favorite headphones. You'll also find deep discounts on cult-favorite kitchen appliances like the GE Profile Opal nugget ice maker and Vitamix blenders. If your major appliances could use an upgrade, don't miss the bargains on refrigerators, washers, dryers and ranges. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.

Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Small Kitchen Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Best Buy Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes with this Vitamix. From appetizers to dessert, the 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. $380 $330 Shop Now

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker Best Buy GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker Whether you're looking to smoke a turkey for backyard barbecues or just craving that delicious, unique taste a smoker can provide, this in-home option is your best bet to bring the taste of the outdoors inside in a super-convenient package. $999 $799 Shop Now

Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max - Silver Best Buy Apple AirPods Max - Silver For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $550 $500 Shop Now

Best Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy

Best Washer and Dryer Deals at Best Buy

