There's never been a better year to give a meaningful holiday gift, and there are many meaningful reasons to shop Black-owned businesses on Cyber Monday and through the holiday shopping season.

First, the obvious: Buying something from any retailer puts money in their pocket, which they need in order to be sustainable. Black-owned businesses are often small businesses, so when the economy takes a hit like it has this past year, they're more at risk than massive retailers. This makes Cyber Monday a perfect time to shop these Black-owned brands.

On the flip side, because these brands are smaller, whatever shoppers buy from them is likely to be unique and extra special. Sure, you could grab an iPad or Apple Airpods from Walmart, but a gift made with care by a smaller, Black-owned store comes with a special touch.

Plus, it's easy to help these brands create much-needed buzz -- maybe your friend will post about their gift on Instagram -- with a #BuyBlack hashtag, of course -- and their followers will see it and shop from the brand as well. (Or, in a dream scenario, maybe Oprah will see it and include it on her Oprah's Favorite Things list!)

The ET Style team has shared some of our favorite Black-owned fashion and beauty and health and wellness brands over the past few months, and in that spirit we've rounded up great Black-owned and Black-led businesses to shop on Cyber Monday, and the rest of the holiday season. Below, you'll find everything from artisanal soaps to fabulous winter coats to innovative natural haircare systems, all created by and/or for sale at businesses run by Black entrepreneurs.

And remember: If you are unable to support these companies financially right now for your Cyber Monday shopping, that's OK! Bookmark this story and make these your first stops whenever you are able to; in the meantime, support them on social media and by sharing with friends. If you're looking for even more minority-owned companies, or ones local to you, search the #BuyBlack hashtag on social media or check out apps like Black Nation and Official Black Wall Street.

Fashion Gifts

Autumn Adeigbo

Bold, colorful pieces (like the dresses, headbands and masks featured at the top of this story) are at the heart of Autumn Adeigbo's namesake apparel and accessories brand. These standout pieces are sustainable, too -- the team produces only what is ordered, which minimizes waste and surplus stock. A rising star in the women's fashion world, Autumn was just featured in the November issue of Vogue with fellow designer Tory Burch.

Tuesday Coat Autumn Adeigbo Autumn Adeigbo Tuesday Coat Autumn Adeigbo The sustainable practices implemented by the brand are good for the earth and make each piece, like this absolutely fabulous striped faux-fur coat, even more special. $650 at Autumn Adeigbo

Shop all Autumn Adeigbo collections here.

Hanifa

Created by Anifa Mvuemba, and inspired by a woman’s journey to live a limitless life, Hanifa is a growing fashion brand that’s already landed on Beyoncé’s radar. The company went viral earlier in the year for its innovative digital fashion show which brought unique feminine designs to life without the use of models. The line has also been worn by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Shop the Hanifa collection here.

Love Cortnie

From clutches to bucket bags, Love Courtnie has something for all of your handbag needs. Created by a Miami-based mother of two, these trendy and bold designs are sure to turn heads.

Shope Love Cortnie here.

Kitchen Tools & Home Decor Gifts

xN Studio

xN Studio

Founder Nasozi Kakembo blends modern and classic design to create gorgeous home decor items. Indigo and mudcloth textiles and woven bowls are part of a major aesthetic right now, and you can feel good grabbing items from xN Studio during their Black Friday sale (or anytime). All of their products are made in the US or in Africa, primarily Uganda, supporting local artisans there.

Salad Servers: Olivewood and Bone Inlay xN Studio xN Studio Salad Servers: Olivewood and Bone Inlay xN Studio These unique salad servers in various designs were made in Kenya and Rowanda. Right now they're 20% off with code BBF20 for Black Friday (some restrictions apply). You'll get good feels with this stylish purchase, as part of the proceeds go to scholarships and campus upgrades for Suubi Orphanage and Primary school in Uganda. $50 at xN Studio

Shop xN Studio here.

Beauty & Skincare Gifts

Marla Rene Beauty & Co.

How refreshing: Marla Rene founded her beauty company with an uplifting ethos of creating products to help with skin "insecurities" rather than "imperfections." Her formulas are highly concentrated with restorative fatty acids, phytonutrients, minerals and other natural ingredients; you can also take a skin assessment to find the products that are best for you.

I’m Dreaming of a Posh Christmas (Preorder) Marla Rene Beauty & Co. Marla Rene Beauty & Co. I’m Dreaming of a Posh Christmas (Preorder) Marla Rene Beauty & Co. Our holiday gift pick from this cruelty-free line: the I'm Dreaming of a Posh Christmas box, which includes 10 full-size exclusive holiday curated products by Marla Rene plus three additional items from brands owned by Black women. $235 at Marla Rene Beauty & Co.

Shop all Marla Rene Beauty products here.

Kmoni Cosmetics

The ultimate "win-win" gift? Affordable skin and body care. Kmoni Cosmetics offers plant-based products for women, men and kids, including small-batch artisanal soaps made "the old fashioned way" -- a weirdly fascinating process that you can read about here. Kmoni was founded by Monica Robinson, who was inspired to DIY budget-friendly holiday gifts for her family as a culinary student. She ended up creating a rich, hydrating soap made with turmeric, citrus and organic palm oil from West Africa that was perfect for family members who were struggling with eczema. The official launch of Kmoni -- and lotions, scrubs, body wash, haircare and bath bombs -- soon followed.

Turmeric & Citrus Artisan Soap Kmoni Cosmetics Kmoni Cosmetics Turmeric & Citrus Artisan Soap Kmoni Cosmetics Key ingredients include turmeric, curcumin and a blend of nourishing oils. $7 at Kmoni Cosmetics

Shop the full Kmoni line here.

Fenty Skin

So, you've probably heard of this brand -- and its fashion/beauty/music mogul founder, Rihanna -- already. But did you know that Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin purchases support the foundation Riri started in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite? CLF supports global education, health and emergency response programs, with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people and communities around the world; they've also provided millions of dollars to communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition) Fenty Skin Fenty Skin Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition) Fenty Skin The perfect gift to yourself this holiday season: Fenty Skin's limited edition highlighter in a hyper-metallic shade called Diamond Ball-Out. 100% of every Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter purchase goes to the Clara Lionel Foundation. $34 at Fenty Skin

Shop all Fenty Skin products here.

Natural Haircare Gifts

CurlMix

CurlMix has the all-mighty Oprah seal of approval, but that's not this natural haircare brand's only claim to fame. Founded by Kim and Tim Lewis, CurlMix has been featured on Shark Tank and successfully pivoted from a subscription-based setup to a full product line in 2018, all based on customer feedback. Not sure where to start? Take the CurlMix quiz to find out which four-step system (shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, gel) is best for your specific curly hair needs.

Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair CurlMix CurlMix Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair CurlMix This lavender-scented system works for all hair types and uses ingredients like organic jojoba oil and flaxseed gel to infuse hydration from root to tip. It's just like going to the salon but, you know, not having to leave your house. $85 at CurlMix

Shop all CurlMix products here.

Sunday II Sunday

Keenan Beasley has long been surrounded by active women -- his mom and niece are swimmers, and his sister was a track and cheerleading athlete -- so he was astounded when he learned that 40% of Black women don't exercise because of their hair. He launched Sunday II Sunday so that Black women don't have to hold themselves back from life's adventures or potentially compromise their health. All products are made with active botanical ingredients that remove sweat, balance moisture and keep your hair and scalp happy and healthy. Now's an excellent time to check out this brand: Through Nov. 29, take 30% off your Sunday II Sunday order with promo code BESTSALEEVER.

Moisture Balance Kit Sunday II Sunday Sunday II Sunday Moisture Balance Kit Sunday II Sunday This vegan and gluten-free collection contains four key products to protect the hair against unwanted moisture, provide itch relief and boost scalp health in 28 days with regular use. It contains the Root Refresh Micellar Rinse, Sooth Me Daily Scalp Serum, Revive Me Daily Moisturizing Spray and Edge Flourish Daily Nourishing Serum. $118 at Sunday II Sunday

Shop all Sunday II Sunday products here.

Health & Wellness Gifts

GirlBNatural

GirBNatural is a true family affair: ShantaQuilette Develle was inspired by her aunt to found a nonprofit that provides breast cancer patients with personal care products, then became a certified herbalist and founded GirlBNatural after experiencing her own health issues. She tapped her father to help her develop clean, luxurious products and today runs the company with her daughter, Nyaira. The line -- which includes deodorants, feminine cleansing wash and dietary supplements like seamoss gel -- is toxin-free, cruelty-free and sustainable, and many items are also vegan.

Ylang Ylang & Lime Whole Body Natural Deodorant GirlBNatural GirlBNatural Ylang Ylang & Lime Whole Body Natural Deodorant GirlBNatural In addition to odor-neutralizing essential oils, this deodorant for men and women contains aloe leaf juice to sooth, cleanse and calm inflamed skin. $14 at GirlBNatural

Shop all GirlBNatural products here.

Little Monster House

Founded by a young Black artist based in the Washington D.C. area, Little Monster House is a colorful brand for the consumer who likes funky and cool finds. The company, which officers 15% off your first purchase, recently restocked their popular line of tarot cards, just in time for the holiday shopping rush. The LMH product line also includes hand-painted art, keychains, pins, earrings, T-shirts, and more.

Tarot Cards Little Monster House Little Monster House Tarot Cards Little Monster House $45 at Little Monster House

Shop Little Monster House products here.

If you’re setting out on the journey of health and spiritual wellness, Karma Bliss is a great shopping destination. The brainchild of wellness educator and author, Devi Brown, Karma Bliss offers a vast selection of healing crystals, mediation tools, jewelry, and a bunch of other spiritual must-haves.

UNFADEABLE XL Bliss Bag Karma Bliss Karma Bliss UNFADEABLE XL Bliss Bag Karma Bliss $135 at Karma Bliss

Shop Karma Bliss products here.

