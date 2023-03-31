Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. With April already starting tomorrow, Everlane's new spring sale is the best time to stock up on basics like t-shirts, jeans and jackets — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only spring, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.

Shop the Everlane Sale

Now through Monday, April 3, over 600 Everlane styles for men and women are on sale. Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials.

Nothing completes a warm weather wardrobe quite like a versatile midi dress. Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress is both comfortable and carefree. Shoppers have even styled the dress in the fall with a turtleneck underneath. With three different colors to choose from, a tiered midi dress is bound to be in your go-to fashion rotation.

The Tiered Midi Dress Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress Made of 100% organic cotton and woven to perfection, Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress has an elegant, soft, put-together kind of polish that makes it the ultimate staple to add to your on-the-move daily rotation. $128 $32 Shop Now

Everlane's Spring Essentials Sale is also the perfect time to stock on denim, tees, and activewear. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, there are plenty of amazing items to be found. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Everlane sale this weekend.

The Way-High Jean Everlane The Way-High Jean Featuring Everlane's highest rise yet, these jeans accentuate your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible. $98 $78 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Ready for Spring With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts

Shop TikTok-Approved Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Adidas, Superga and More

Save Up to 30% on Hoka Running Shoes to Stride into Spring

The Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale — All Under $50

Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

The Best Easter Dresses to Shop in Time for Easter Sunday 2023

Reebok's Sale Came Just in Time for a Spring Workout Wardrobe Upgrade