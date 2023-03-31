Shopping

Everlane Is Having a Massive Spring Sale With 30% Off Jeans, Tees and More Wardrobe Essentials

By ETonline Staff‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Everlane Spring Sale
Everlane

Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. With April already starting tomorrow, Everlane's new spring sale is the best time to stock up on basics like t-shirts, jeans and jackets — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only spring, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year. 

Shop the Everlane Sale

Now through Monday, April 3, over 600 Everlane styles for men and women are on sale. Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials. 

Nothing completes a warm weather wardrobe quite like a versatile midi dress. Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress is both comfortable and carefree. Shoppers have even styled the dress in the fall with a turtleneck underneath. With three different colors to choose from, a tiered midi dress is bound to be in your go-to fashion rotation. 

The Tiered Midi Dress
The Tiered Midi Dress
Everlane
The Tiered Midi Dress

Made of 100% organic cotton and woven to perfection, Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress has an elegant, soft, put-together kind of polish that makes it the ultimate staple to add to your on-the-move daily rotation.

$128$32

Everlane's Spring Essentials Sale is also the perfect time to stock on denim, tees, and activewear. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, there are plenty of amazing items to be found. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Everlane sale this weekend.

The ’90s Cheeky Jean
The ’90s Cheeky Jean
Everlane
The ’90s Cheeky Jean

Made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for a vintage-inspired look, the ’90s Cheeky Jean has an easy straight leg, an extra-high rise, and a butt-boosting rear fit.

$108$76
The Organic Cotton Crew Tee
The Organic Cotton Crew Tee
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Crew Tee

Made of lightweight organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Crew is ultra-breathable and soft to the touch for everyday wear. 

$30$21
The Organic Cotton Herringbone Dress
The Organic Cotton Herringbone Dress
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Herringbone Dress

Function meets flair in this sleeveless dress with a flexible fit. Wear it loose for an A-line silhouette or belted for a nipped-in waist and full skirt effect.

$168$134
The Way-High Jean
The Way-High Jean
Everlane
The Way-High Jean

Featuring Everlane's highest rise yet, these jeans accentuate your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible. 

$98$78
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee features a classic crew neckline, easy short sleeves, a slightly cropped length, and a relaxed fit for a truly timeless look.

$30$21
The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank
The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank

If there’s one thing the ’90s got right, it’s the basics. Made of super-soft cotton, this tank features a high neck and back, and a slight curve at the shoulders, which makes it extra flattering.

$30$21
The Curvy Way-High Skinny Jean
The Curvy Way-High Skinny Jean
Everlane
The Curvy Way-High Skinny Jean

The Curvy Way-High Skinny Jean is breathable and doesn’t stretch out after wear. To create the perfect curvy fit, Everlane adjusted the hip-to-waist ratio to create a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh.

$78$55

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Ready for Spring With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts

Shop TikTok-Approved Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Adidas, Superga and More

Save Up to 30% on Hoka Running Shoes to Stride into Spring

The Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale — All Under $50

Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

The Best Easter Dresses to Shop in Time for Easter Sunday 2023

Reebok's Sale Came Just in Time for a Spring Workout Wardrobe Upgrade