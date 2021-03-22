Fenty Beauty Sale: Take 25% Off the Entire Site Today
Just in case you couldn't get enough from your favorite celebrity beauty brands, Rihanna's coming at you with some news: Fenty Beauty is having a sitewide sale -- offering 25% off Fenty BeautyandFenty Skin. So yeah, there's no doubt you won't want to miss this.
This sale comes right after the launch of Body Sauce -- a luminizing tint for the perfect summer body glow.
There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin sites, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity.
The Fenty Fam Sale lasts through today Monday, March 22. No promo code is needed to get 25% off Fenty bestsellers including Stunna Lip Paint, Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, Gloss Bomb, Hydra Vizor Moisturizer Sunscreen and Total Cleans'r.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.
