Frontgate Patio Furniture Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Pool Essentials for Summer
Sunny days and warm weather calls for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home. To help get your space ready for the summer, all of Frontgate's outdoor furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, and even beach towels are on sale right now. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, the Frontgate Outdoor Sale has you covered.
Now through Monday, June 5, you can save 20% on all of Frontgate's outdoor and pool collections during the sitewide sale. There is a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture for less.
Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Ahead, shop our favorite patio furniture deals from the Frontgate sale that will have you entertaining in style all season long.
With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests.
Save $1,100 on this exceptionally comfortable modular outdoor set that includes one left-facing loveseat, one right-facing loveseat, and one corner chair.
Sublimely contoured to support the body, the unfussy, European-inspired design of these chaises is a reminder that the true mark of quality is simplicity.
Perfectly sized for smaller outdoor spaces, the loveseat is handcrafted of high-quality teak that has been kiln dried to eliminate expansion and shrinkage.
This teak cart is the ultimate outdoor beverage center. Beautifully crafted of high-quality teak, its top panels slide open to reveal a high-quality stainless steel beverage tub and companion ice bucket.
Featuring full-scale comfort you can fold, stack, and store, the Cafe Table and Chairs set up instantly for guests. The set includes four curved back chairs and a 41" round folding table.
Create an elegant outdoor setting at a moment's notice with these chairs that also stack for space-saving storage.
The 40" Copper Fire Pit is stylish and made to resist outdoor elements year-round. A sturdy iron grate sits between the lip and bottom to ensure a well ventilated fire.
