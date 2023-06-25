Sunny days and warm weather calls for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home. To help get your space in good shape for the Fourth of July, all of Frontgate's outdoor furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, and even beach towels are on sale right now. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's early 4th of July Sale has you covered.

Shop the Frontgate Sale

Now through Monday, June 26, you can save up to 50% off sitewide at Frontgate, including an extra 25% off items already on sale for up to 70% off. There is a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture for less.

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Below, get a head start on the 4th of July savings and shop our favorite patio furniture deals from the Frontgate sale that will have you entertaining in style all season long.

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set Frontgate Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests. $2,897 $2,067 Shop Now

Classic Copper Fire Pit Frontgate Classic Copper Fire Pit The 40" Copper Fire Pit is stylish and made to resist outdoor elements year-round. A sturdy iron grate sits between the lip and bottom to ensure a well ventilated fire. $649 $519 Shop Now

