Herschel Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Bags, Backpacks, Apparel and More

Vancouver-based lifestyle brand, Herschel Supply Co., is giving deep discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. The Herschel sale offers up to 50% off best-selling backpacks and bags in colors and styles.

In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), you'll find laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel on sale. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.

Although many of us are holding off on traveling for a while, now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways.

Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Little America Backpack Herschel Herschel Little America Backpack Herschel Perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack, this vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port. REGULARLY $99.99 $69.99 at Herschel

Classic Backpack Herschel Herschel Classic Backpack Herschel Contemporary backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure. REGULARLY $44 $31.49 at Herschel

Nova Backpack Mini Herschel Herschel Nova Backpack Mini Herschel The Herschel Nova Backpack Mini include lender shoulder straps and dual top carrying handles. This backpack comes in 68 different colors, so there is a style for every personality. ORIGINALLY $49.99 $34.99 at Herschel

Terrace Tote Herschel Herschel Terrace Tote Herschel The Herschel Terrence Tote is the perfect everyday bag to carry with you when you don't want to wear a backpack. ORIGINALLY $54.99 $38.49 at Herschel

Strand Tote Sprout Herschel Herschel Strand Tote Sprout Herschel The Herschel Strand Tote Sprout is a classy and stylish diaper bag with a changing mat. This diaper bag has external and internal and storage for diapers, bottles, wipes, and more. Get this diaper bag for 30% off at the Herschel Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $99 $69.99 at Herschel

Anchor Sleeve Herschel Herschel Anchor Sleeve Herschel We love this padded and fleece lined sleeve for laptops and tablets. REGULARLY FROM $29.99 From $20.99 at Herschel

Miller Backpack Herschel Herschel Miller Backpack Herschel The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical. $69.99 at Herschel

Varsity Jacket Herschel Herschel Varsity Jacket Herschel A sporty, minimal-style snap jacket you can throw on with a variety of outfits for cool flair. REGULARLY $149.99 From $104.99 at Herschel

Elmer Beanie Herschel Herschel Elmer Beanie Herschel Collect this essential cuff knit beanie in a range of colors. REGULARLY $19.99 $13.99 at Herschel

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

