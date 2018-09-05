Inside Demi Lovato's Decision to Put Her House Up for Sale

Demi Lovato is ready to start fresh and leave the past behind.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the 26-year-old singer will sell her Hollywood Hills home after she suffered an apparent overdose at the property in July. A source tells ET that “Demi is taking her sobriety seriously and plans to be in a rehab program for a while."

"Demi wasn’t sure when she’d be home, and with what happened in the home she made the decision to put it up for sale," the source explains. "Previously Demi has spent a long period of time in a sober living home, and that worked for her. That is probably going to happen again."

The home, which includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool, is on sale for $9.495 million and is minutes away from the Sunset Strip.

Lovato was hospitalized in July and was released two weeks later, entering rehab for further treatment.

"Her family and team have decided that the best situation for Demi to focus on her sobriety is to check into an in-patient facility," a source told ET at the time. "This approach was based on what has worked for Demi in the past when she lived in an in-patient rehabilitation center over a year."

The singer, who has always been open about her struggles with addiction, later broke her silence and thanked fans for their love and support.

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well... I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she continued. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

For more on Lovato's recent struggles, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Selling Hollywood Hills Home Where She Suffered Apparent Overdose

Selena Gomez Says She 'Personally’ Reached Out to Demi Lovato After Her Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Shares Emotional Birthday Post to Singer Following Apparent Overdose

Related Gallery