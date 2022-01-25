Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Stars In Coach's New Spring Collection -- Shop Handbags, Clothing and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Jennifer Lopez Spring 2022 Collection
Tyler Mitchell/Coach

Ride or die Coach fans, rejoice! Coach's newly debuted spring 2022 collection has finally arrived -- and if the brand's preppy campaign is any indication of what fashion we have to look forward to in the upcoming season, then our wardrobes are really in for a treat (with Jennifer Lopez-approved styles, no less).

Coach's "That's My Ride" campaign stars staple brand figures like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Kōki as they model fresh pieces from the brand's spring 2022 collection. The new campaign, dreamed up by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, aims to reimagine the brand's Horse and Carriage code through a more modern (and notably colorful) lens. 

Shop the Collection

Jennifer Lopez Spring 2022 collection Coach
Tyler Mitchell/Coach

With everything from canvas-printed handbags and TikTok-loved Tabby Purses, to colorblock-themed clothing, deep totes, wallets, accessories, shoes and more, the new collection features the prettiest styles to help you zip into the spring season and beyond. 

Megan thee Stallion Coach Spring collection
Tyler Mitchell/Coach

Ahead, shop the chicest pieces from Coach's new spring collection. And if you're looking for more deals on trending Coach products, be sure to shop new arrivals at Coach Outlet.

Plus, don't miss the the KN95 face masks loved by Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid, and shop J.Lo's hair care kit at Target.

Field Tote 22 With Horse And Carriage Print
Field Tote 22 With Horse And Carriage Print
Coach
Field Tote 22 With Horse And Carriage Print
This printed coated canvas tote sees the classic Coach logo get a more modern refresh. Plus, it features polished pebble leather along the frame.
$350
Evergreen Horse And Carriage Hoodie
Evergreen Horse And Carriage Hoodie
Coach
Evergreen Horse And Carriage Hoodie
Cozy up in this petunia-colored hoodie from Coach -- crafted with 100% organic cotton.
$295
Hero Crossbody
Hero Crossbody
Coach
Hero Crossbody
This classic Coach crossbody features a sleek, glovetanned leather material and is available in three stylish colors.
$395
Coach Statement Trench
Coach Statement Trench
Coach
Coach Statement Trench
You can't go wrong with a colorblock Coach trench -- and this one is crafted from organic cotton and recycled polyester.
$895
Card Case With Horse And Carriage Print
Card Case With Horse And Carriage Print
Coach
Card Case With Horse And Carriage Print
Carry all of your cards and cash in this compact cardholder from Coach -- which boasts six credit card slots.
$75
Isabel Loafer
Isabel Loafer
Coach
Isabel Loafer
Slip into something more stylish this spring with the Coach Isabel Loafers in neutral canvas print.
$83
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
The Pillow Tabby is one of Coach's most popular handbag styles (and TikTok's, as well). The sleek, red apple-colored purse features a convenient snap closure, along with an inside zip pocket for added storage.
$495
Oversized Horse And Carriage Sunglasses
Oversized Horse And Carriage Sunglasses
Coach
Oversized Horse And Carriage Sunglasses
Everyone needs a stylish pair of staple Coach shades in their life.
$173
Evergreen Horse And Carriage Crewneck Sweatshirt
Evergreen Horse And Carriage Crewneck Sweatshirt
Coach
Evergreen Horse And Carriage Crewneck Sweatshirt
Stay cozy and chic this winter with Coach's Horse And Carriage Crewneck Sweatshirt.
$250
Willow Bucket Bag with Heart Print
Willow Bucket Bag with Heart Print
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag with Heart Print
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Give the gift of a luxe (and heart-adorned) bucket bag from Coach -- made even more stylish with its canvas print.
$350
Signature Buckle Cut Belt
Signature Buckle Cut Belt
Coach
Signature Buckle Cut Belt
Buckle up and elevate your outfit with this army green-esque belt.
$195
Gotham Tall Tote
Gotham Tall Tote
Coach
Gotham Tall Tote
This deep tote doubles as the perfect work bag -- with enough interior space to carry everything from your laptop and wallet, to sunglasses, a travel makeup bag and more.
$495
Charter Belt Bag 7
Charter Belt Bag 7
Coach
Charter Belt Bag 7
Whether you're wearing it on your next adventure or are styling it as an elegant crossbody, this polished pebble leather bag is as versatile as it is totally chic.
$195
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Keep it cool in colorblock.
$350

RELATED CONTENT:

The KN95 Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Just Got Restocked

Jennifer Lopez's Hair Care Kit That Targets Thin Hair Is On Sale

Coach Outlet Wardrobe Sale: Up to 75% Off on Coats, Boots and More

This $80 Amazon Handbag Is a Favorite of Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid

Jennifer Lopez's Coach Bag From the Beat Collection Is 30% Off

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to You

Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 70% Plus an Extra 15% Off This Weekend

 