Even in a space that's as saturated with celebrity makeup and skincare lines as today's beauty market is, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty manages to stand out from the pack — with thoughtfully curated, sustainable beauty products that are loved by celebs and makeup gurus alike for their clean composition, wellness-focused origins and (perhaps best of all) refreshingly affordable price-points.

Right now, through Sunday, May 22, Ulta is offering 20% off Honest Beauty products. From tinted lip balms and a Vitamin C Radiance Serum to foaming cleansers, powder blushes, setting sprays and even the cult-favorite Magic Beauty Balm (a personal favorite), there is no shortage of great makeup and natural skincare from Honest Beauty that is currently marked down at Ulta.

Save on Honest Beauty

Ahead, shop top-rated products from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty that are all on sale at Ulta. Plus, check out Alicia Keys' new makeup line and more of the best Memorial Day beauty sales you can already shop now.

