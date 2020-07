Kids Face Masks from Cubcoats

Cubcoats kids face masks are on sale right now at Amazon. The protective face coverings come in a set of two, currently priced at $12.99 (regularly $14.99). Each set features two pairs of designs -- one of Pimm the Puppy and Tomo the Tiger; one of Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear. Adorable, right?

The face masks which are recommended for kids aged four and up, are made with two layers of fabric with a cotton inner layer. Each face covering also comes with a pocket to add a filter if needed. The Cubcoats face masks are reusable, too -- just hand wash and dry. The metal nose piece ensures proper, form-fitting fit. Plus, the elastic ear loops make it comfortable to wear.

Check out these other retailers stepping up and offering protective face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks for exercising. The other well-known brands selling face masks include Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, GAP and SKIMS.

Be sure to check out more deals from Cubcoats, including their popular 2-in-1 pieces that convert from stuffed animal into hoodie, featuring iconic characters little ones love including Black Panther, Star Wars’ Chewbacca, Poppy the Troll and Frozen’s Olaf.

Shop Cubcoats kids' face masks.

