Last Day to Shop Madewell's Sale: The 10 Best Summer Staples Worth Shopping
With the start to summer, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the sunny days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted summery staples through tonight, June 27. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
Take an extra 20% off of everything on sale with code SALEONSALE at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings, are marked down.
This is one of the best sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.
This romper is perfect to wear over your bikini on beach day.
This breathable linen skirt is perfect for a warm day. It has buttons down the side so you can adjust how much leg you want to show.
Comfy sandals with a flexible, molded footbed.
These denim shorts have a subtle side slit that help give the already relaxed fit shorts even more lax.
A mini collared dress with a flirty, retro feel.
A nice tee is versatile piece for summer.
A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials.
These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe.
Complete with workwear-inspired details like patch pockets, these utility pants come in the same high-rise straight-legged fit as Madewell's '90s supermodel jeans.
Throw this romper on and instantly feel wrapped in summer style with an open camp collar and a tie waist.
