Last Day to Shop Madewell's Sale: The 10 Best Summer Staples Worth Shopping

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Madewell Memorial Day Sale
Madewell

With the start to summer, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the sunny days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted summery staples through tonight, June 27. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell. 

Extra 20% Off Sale Styles 

Take an extra 20% off of everything on sale with code SALEONSALE at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings, are marked down. 

This is one of the best sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

Embroidered Lightestspun Tie-Back Cover-Up Romper
Embroidered Lightestspun Tie-Back Cover-Up Romper
Madewell
Embroidered Lightestspun Tie-Back Cover-Up Romper

This romper is perfect to wear over your bikini on beach day.

$68$44
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt
Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt
Madewell
Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt

This breathable linen skirt is perfect for a warm day. It has buttons down the side so you can adjust how much leg you want to show.

$90$60
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
The Louisa Crisscross Slide
The Louisa Crisscross Slide
Madewell
The Louisa Crisscross Slide

Comfy sandals with a flexible, molded footbed.

$98$78
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
Relaxed Denim Shorts in Madera Wash: Side-Slit Edition
Relaxed Denim Shorts in Madera Wash: Side-Slit Edition
Madewell
Relaxed Denim Shorts in Madera Wash: Side-Slit Edition

These denim shorts have a subtle side slit that help give the already relaxed fit shorts even more lax.

$78$52
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Piccola Floral
Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Piccola Floral
Madewell
Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Piccola Floral

A mini collared dress with a flirty, retro feel.

$118$60
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
Brightside Tee
Brightside Tee
Madewell
Brightside Tee

A nice tee is versatile piece for summer.

$42$34
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Sydney Crossbody Bag

A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials.

$168$114
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Madewell
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe. 

$138$76
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant

Complete with workwear-inspired details like patch pockets, these utility pants come in the same high-rise straight-legged fit as Madewell's '90s supermodel jeans. 

$88$56
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper
Madewell
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper

Throw this romper on and instantly feel wrapped in summer style with an open camp collar and a tie waist. 

$118$80

 

