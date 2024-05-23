Memorial Day deals are sizzling since the holiday weekend is finally kicking off. That means it's the perfect time to score some major savings on your next laptop.

Lenovo is running red-hot discounts on their most popular, top-rated models during the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale. Whether you need an affordable workhorse, versatile 2-in-1 convertible machine, or high-performance gaming machine, now's the time to upgrade and save, especially since you can get a variety of laptops and computers for up to 62% off.

Shop Lenovo's Memorial Day Sale

You can shop plenty of discounted Lenovo laptops meant for gaming, productivity, and on-the-go use. Professionals can upgrade their home office at prices rivaling what Black Friday usually offers. Gaming enthusiasts can level up with a new and powerful rig without breaking the bank thanks to rigs with RTX 4060 GPUs and more.

With Memorial Day deals on everything from powerful gaming stations to budget-friendly notebooks, Lenovo has something for everyone on offer. If you plan on getting some shopping done this weekend, you don't have to wait – start now and scoop up these discounts before they're gone.

Best Lenovo Memorial Day Sale Deals

ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 Intel (14") Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 Intel (14") Supercharge your productivity with this laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core U or P series processor and 8GB of RAM. Keep your private data secure with a built-in fingerprint reader and stay connected everywhere you go with 4G LTE. This workhorse has your back. $1,749 $650 Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”) This powerful laptop's display is all about keeping your eyes free from strain. It boasts special Eyesafe certification to cut down on eye fatigue. Its slew of additional features mean you can get plenty of work done as well as stay on work conferences with its all-day battery life.

$3,319 $1,991 Shop Now

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) This ultra-slim machine is built to travel, with a hardy chassis made to survive drops and extreme conditions. Powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, it boasts 8GB of RAM and uses the Lenovo AI Engine for better performance, battery life and Natural File Guard to bolster your on-the-go security. $650 $445 Shop Now

Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16” AMD) Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16” AMD) This 2-in-1 laptop transforms into a tablet from a 16-inch laptop, with a body built for the curves of your hand. Use the included digital pen in tablet mode to draw, create, and enjoy entertainment and flip it back into laptop mode to get productive and create documents, edit presentations and more. $1,090 $905 Shop Now

LOQ (15" Intel) with RTX 4050 Lenovo LOQ (15" Intel) with RTX 4050 This laptop is great for work and play, harnessing Intel's latest hybrid architecture to power both games and productivity apps. Whatever you need to handle, on-board AI, whisper-quiet fans, and a practical design can help you tackle it all while you game or code your own titles. $1,400 $931 Shop Now

ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel (16″) Mobile Workstation Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel (16″) Mobile Workstation While this laptop is meant to be a portable powerhouse, it's worth using as a desktop replacement. With the latest 14th Gen Intel Core HX-Series processor, it supports RTX graphics and features a dual vapor chamber for advanced cooling. If you need to get things done quickly, you can rely on the zippy Ultra Performance Mode to power through. $3,899 $2,259 Shop Now

IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 (14" Intel) Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 (14" Intel) This transforming laptop is all about delivering uncompromising performance, so you can create that PowerPoint presentation while chatting with friends or catch up on Bridgerton while checking your email. Its 360-degree hinge is sturdy and reliable, and it comes in two different colors: Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue. $990 $785 Shop Now

ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 Intel (16″) Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 Intel (16″) This larger laptop is all about mobile performance, but its 16-inch screen makes it a great option for a desktop replacement. With crisp visuals, excellent video calling, additional security features and a durable chassis, this laptop can do it all and then some. $1,519 $805 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: