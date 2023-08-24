Sales & Deals

Madewell Just Put So Many New Fall Styles on Sale for Labor Day Weekend — Shop Our Favorite Finds

By ETonline Staff
The season of pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters is almost here, which means it's the perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe with Madewell's new fall arrivals. From best-selling loafers and boots to stylish dresses and denim, Madewell is currently offering huge Labor Day savings on everything you need to take on the cool weather coming our way. 

Now through Thursday, August 31, Madewell is taking 30% off fall wardrobe essentials with code COOLDOWN. Plus, shoppers can also get an extra 30% off sale styles. Madewell's Labor Day Sale means you can save on quality basics, trendy jeans and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming fall getaways and celebrations. 

Shop the Madewell Sale

This is one of the best sales to shop this week and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before your favorite pieces are gone. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell's Labor Day sale event below. 

The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158$111
The Slouchy Boyjean
Madewell's most laid-back boyfriend style can be dressed up with a blazer for the perfect fall look.

$138$97
The Dorset Crop Blazer
We are loving this cropped take on Madewell's best-selling Dorset Blazer for fall.

$148$77
Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Crop Tee
This square-neck white long-sleeve tee is a fall wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

$48$34
The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag
This mini crossbody bag is the perfect size for concerts, workouts or holding your passport during travel.

$118$83
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather
Lace-up boots will take you anywhere where you need to go regardless of the weather. And you'll look good doing it too.

$198$112
Conway Pullover Sweater
Stay cozy this fall in Madewell's 100% cotton Conway Pullover Sweater.

$98$69
Plissé Mini Tee Dress
Style the Plissé Mini Tee Dress with ballet flats for an easy and adorable fall dinner look.

$118$83
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
These wide-leg jeans feature Madewell's high-fitted Perfect Vintage waist and stretch denim fabric for a snug fit.

$138$97
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
These stylish and ultra-comfy loafers are great for work, holiday gatherings, fall dinners and more.

$158$111
The Zip-Top Transport Crossbody
The crossbody version of Madewell's most popular Transport Tote makes this essential even more of a go-to for any occasion. 

$158$100
