Madewell Just Put So Many New Fall Styles on Sale for Labor Day Weekend — Shop Our Favorite Finds
The season of pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters is almost here, which means it's the perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe with Madewell's new fall arrivals. From best-selling loafers and boots to stylish dresses and denim, Madewell is currently offering huge Labor Day savings on everything you need to take on the cool weather coming our way.
Now through Thursday, August 31, Madewell is taking 30% off fall wardrobe essentials with code COOLDOWN. Plus, shoppers can also get an extra 30% off sale styles. Madewell's Labor Day Sale means you can save on quality basics, trendy jeans and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming fall getaways and celebrations.
This is one of the best sales to shop this week and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before your favorite pieces are gone. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell's Labor Day sale event below.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
Madewell's most laid-back boyfriend style can be dressed up with a blazer for the perfect fall look.
We are loving this cropped take on Madewell's best-selling Dorset Blazer for fall.
This square-neck white long-sleeve tee is a fall wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.
This mini crossbody bag is the perfect size for concerts, workouts or holding your passport during travel.
Lace-up boots will take you anywhere where you need to go regardless of the weather. And you'll look good doing it too.
Stay cozy this fall in Madewell's 100% cotton Conway Pullover Sweater.
Style the Plissé Mini Tee Dress with ballet flats for an easy and adorable fall dinner look.
These wide-leg jeans feature Madewell's high-fitted Perfect Vintage waist and stretch denim fabric for a snug fit.
These stylish and ultra-comfy loafers are great for work, holiday gatherings, fall dinners and more.
The crossbody version of Madewell's most popular Transport Tote makes this essential even more of a go-to for any occasion.
RELATED CONTENT:
Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now
Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall
Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear
The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall
Olivia Rodrigo's Red Dress Is Perfect for Fall — Get Her Look for Less
20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet
Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors
Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection
The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP
Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend