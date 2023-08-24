The season of pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters is almost here, which means it's the perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe with Madewell's new fall arrivals. From best-selling loafers and boots to stylish dresses and denim, Madewell is currently offering huge Labor Day savings on everything you need to take on the cool weather coming our way.

Now through Thursday, August 31, Madewell is taking 30% off fall wardrobe essentials with code COOLDOWN. Plus, shoppers can also get an extra 30% off sale styles. Madewell's Labor Day Sale means you can save on quality basics, trendy jeans and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming fall getaways and celebrations.

Shop the Madewell Sale

This is one of the best sales to shop this week and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before your favorite pieces are gone. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell's Labor Day sale event below.

The Corinne Lugsole Loafer Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants. $158 $111 WITH CODE COOLDOWN Shop Now

The Slouchy Boyjean Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean Madewell's most laid-back boyfriend style can be dressed up with a blazer for the perfect fall look. $138 $97 WITH CODE COOLDOWN Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Olivia Rodrigo's Red Dress Is Perfect for Fall — Get Her Look for Less

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend