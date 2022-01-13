Shopping

Madewell's Secret Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save Up to 70% on Jeans, Jackets, and Sweaters

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Madewell Secret Sale
Madewell

As the weather grows colder, we've noticed our winter closet needs a bit of a refresh. Luckily for us, the Madewell Secret Stock Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us warm this season, and beyond. From cozy sweaters to sherpa-lined boots to puffer jackets to knit hats, there's no winter essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.

That's the secret of the Madewell Secret Sale. By using the code CLASSIFIED, you can receive an additional 40% off any Madewell item. That means, when combined with existing sale items, you can enjoy up to 70% off on all your favorite styles, even best-selling items, like these ultra-luxe MLW Form High-Rise Leggings.

Sound too good to be true? We promise it isn't. The only catch is that the sale ends tonight. Unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale.

For your convenience (and OK, maybe we had a little fun shopping, too), ET has compiled some of our favorite items from the Madewell Secret Stock Sale below. With prices this good, we might just get them all.

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
Get relaxed in these ultra-comfortable distressed jeans.
$135$59
Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Living up to its name, this Madewell oversized sweater is made with wool from a certified farm, who takes a progressive approach in caring for their sheep. Talk about being made well.
$98$36
The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag
Add a pop of color to any outfit with this perfectly-sized crossbody bag.
$138$86
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Madewell
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Treat your feet right this winter with these shearling lined moccasin slippers.
$50$22
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
If you're as obsessed with the lug sole boot trend as we are, you're not going to want to miss out on these hiking boots. Plus, with the Cloudlift Lite padding, they're sure to be as comfortable as they are stylish.
$198$90
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
Meet your new favorite sweater. The oversized shape makes it perfect for layering, and the textured fabric adds an interesting element to any outfit.
$138$54
Waffleback Branner Shirt-Jacket
Madewell
Waffleback Branner Shirt-Jacket
The shirt jacket is really having its moment, and we completely understand why. It's the perfect cozy addition to any outfit.
$88$53
Donegal (Re)sourced Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Donegal (Re)sourced Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater
Made from superlush recycled cashmere, this slightly-cropped sweater is now available at an unbeatable price.
$135$66
Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer
Madewell
Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer
Throw this blazer on over sweats for your early morning zoom meeting, and you'll trick everyone into thinking you're polished at any hour.
$158$78
The Sport Tote Bag
Madewell
The Sport Tote Bag
This versatile tote is perfect for anything you might need, with its multitude of pockets, its padded laptop sleeve and multi-length handles, there's nothing it can't do.
$98$42
MWL Betterterry Jogger Sweatpants
Madewell
MWL Betterterry Jogger Sweatpants
Stay cozy all winter long in these super-soft joggers, also available in extended sizes.
$70$30
The Carey Mule in Leather
Madewell
The Carey Mule in Leather
These block-heeled mules are the perfect modern take on the classic clog making the style rounds this season.
$148$94
Reversible Sherpa Puffer Jacket
Madewell
Reversible Sherpa Puffer Jacket
We're obsessed with this reversible sherpa puffer, which gives us our two favorite jacket trends this season all for one super affordable price.
$198$60
Teddy Beanie
Madewell
Teddy Beanie
Protect your head from the cold with this ultra-soft beanie.
$35$9
Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat
Madewell
Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat
Add some flare to your day with this wool jacket. Its notched lapels and oversized pockets add a formal energy to even the most casual outfit.
$198$78
Fenimore Pullover Sweater in Plaid
Madewell
Fenimore Pullover Sweater in Plaid
Bring the holidays into the New Year with this brightly-hued plaid pullover.
$98$39
The Toasty Chelsea Boot
Madewell
The Toasty Chelsea Boot
Stay warm all winter long with these weather-resistant suede boots, perfect for protecting your toes from snow or slush.
$178$78
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings
Madewell
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings
Stock up on these best-selling leggings while they're in stock, available at a new low pice.
$65$33
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid
Madewell
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid
Sweet dreams are within reach with this ultra-soft flannel pajama set.
$98$36
Pleated Statement-Sleeve Top
Madewell
Pleated Statement-Sleeve Top
Make a statement with this puff-sleeved top, the perfect way to dress up leggings or jeans.
$60$24

