Madewell's Secret Sale Is Here: Get up to 60% off Summer Dresses, Sandals, Shorts and More
Summer is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your summer vacation outfits for the sunny days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted summer staples. Shoppers can get up to 60% off summer fashion. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
Take an extra 30% off of everything on sale with promo code CLASSIFIED at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings, are marked down.
This is one of the best sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.
This romper is perfect to wear as a coverup for your bikini at the beach.
These denim shorts have a subtle side slit that helps give the already relaxed fit shorts even more lax.
These Louisa Crisscross Slide are not only comfortable, but flexible as it features a molded footbed. These sandals are perfect to wear on vacation or on a night out.
A mini collared dress with a flirty, retro feel. You can pair this floral mini dress with sandals or sneakers.
Everyone should have a nice basic tee in their wardrobe for summer. This Brightside Tee is available in six different colors and prints.
A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials. Score this Sydney Crossbody Bag in one of the seven different colors.
Throw this romper on and instantly feel wrapped in summer style with an open camp collar and a tie waist.
This breathable linen skirt is perfect for a warm day or cooler night. The buttons down the side allows you to adjust how much leg you want to show or just want a breeze if you get too hot.
These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe.
Complete with workwear-inspired details like patch pockets, these utility pants come in the same high-rise straight-legged fit as Madewell's '90s supermodel jeans.
