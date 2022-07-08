Shopping

Madewell's Secret Sale Is Here: Get up to 60% off Summer Dresses, Sandals, Shorts and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Summer is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your summer vacation outfits for the sunny days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted summer staples. Shoppers can get up to 60% off summer fashion. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell. 

Extra 30% Off Sale Styles 

Take an extra 30% off of everything on sale with promo code CLASSIFIED at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings, are marked down. 

This is one of the best sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

Embroidered Lightestspun Tie-Back Cover-Up Romper
Embroidered Lightestspun Tie-Back Cover-Up Romper
Madewell
Embroidered Lightestspun Tie-Back Cover-Up Romper

This romper is perfect to wear as a coverup for your bikini at the beach.

$68$35
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
Relaxed Denim Shorts in Madera Wash: Side-Slit Edition
Relaxed Denim Shorts in Madera Wash: Side-Slit Edition
Madewell
Relaxed Denim Shorts in Madera Wash: Side-Slit Edition

These denim shorts have a subtle side slit that helps give the already relaxed fit shorts even more lax.

$78$45
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
The Louisa Crisscross Slide
The Louisa Crisscross Slide
Madewell
The Louisa Crisscross Slide

These Louisa Crisscross Slide are not only comfortable, but flexible as it features a molded footbed. These sandals are perfect to wear on vacation or on a night out.

$98$68
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Piccola Floral
Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Piccola Floral
Madewell
Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Piccola Floral

A mini collared dress with a flirty, retro feel. You can pair this floral mini dress with sandals or sneakers.

$118$56
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
Brightside Tee
Brightside Tee
Madewell
Brightside Tee

Everyone should have a nice basic tee in their wardrobe for summer. This Brightside Tee is available in six different colors and prints.

$42$29
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Sydney Crossbody Bag

A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials. Score this Sydney Crossbody Bag in one of the seven different colors.

$168$99
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper
Madewell
Lightspun Belted Safari Romper

Throw this romper on and instantly feel wrapped in summer style with an open camp collar and a tie waist. 

$118$56
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt
Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt
Madewell
Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt

This breathable linen skirt is perfect for a warm day or cooler night. The buttons down the side allows you to adjust how much leg you want to show or just want a breeze if you get too hot.

$90$58
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Madewell
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe. 

$138$66
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant

Complete with workwear-inspired details like patch pockets, these utility pants come in the same high-rise straight-legged fit as Madewell's '90s supermodel jeans. 

$88$49
WITH CODE CLASSIFIED

 

