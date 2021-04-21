Let's face it, Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable -- and with that in mind, she's become a primary source for fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and sustainable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the 39-year-old duchess knows how to put together a good outfit. And sometimes, it includes some affordable pieces, like her black sunglasses.

While Meghan has always had access to the biggest designers in the fashion industry -- especially after she became one of the biggest names in the world -- she has kept a high-low approach to her sartorial decisions. Case in point: the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses. The fashion icon sported these classic oversized sunglasses -- which feature a glossy black acetate frame -- back in 2019, but that hasn't kept people from buying them again and again -- especially since they're available for less than $70.

James Devaney/Getty Images

James Devaney/Getty Images

If you've been a fan of Meghan's style from the start and want to grab the affordable sunglasses (which feature a subtle cat-eye as part of its classic shape) for your spring and summer accessories collection, you can get them straight from retailer sites like Amazon. Meghan styled these with a dark, polished ensemble, but given their versatile quality, you can wear these shades with everything from an easy spring dress and your favorite jeans to linen dresses (speaking of, you can grab a Meghan-approved style for less than $90). Simply put, these sunglasses will go with any type of look you want to wear.

Shop the royal-approved sunglasses from the brand Le Specs on Amazon below and then start channeling Meghan Markle's style ASAP.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses Amazon Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your accessories collection -- especially since they'll go with, well, anything. $68 AT AMAZON Buy Now

