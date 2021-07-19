Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features thousands of deals. Having a lot of choices is always ideal, but it can sometimes get overwhelming to sift through all of the items, especially when you're looking for budget-friendly buys. 

To help our readers get the best, actually affordable deals worth purchasing, ET Style has narrowed down the list to a selection of must-see deals -- each priced under $25. And, the deals are good. These under $25 sale items include popular products from top brands such as NARS, Kiehl's, Voluspa, Hanky Panky, BP., Herschel and so many more. 

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up for a Nordstrom Credit Card

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals priced under $25 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
Body Scrub Soap Duo
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Like the name suggests, this soft, stretchy Zella workout tank will instantly become your favorite. 
$25 (REGULARLY $39)
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. 
$24
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Get two NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balms for just $22 in this Nordstrom exclusive set. 
$22
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
A three-piece kit that comes with full-size Mario Badescu staples -- Drying Lotion, Rosewater Facial Spray and Rose Lip Balm.
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes mini tins of the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Add these cozy, plush faux fur slippers to your relaxing-at-home uniform. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Treat yourself to the iconic striped Adidas Adilette slides. 
$25 (REGULARLY $35)
BP. Katie Organic Cotton Lounge T-Shirt
BP. Katie Organic Cotton Lounge T-Shirt
Nordstrom
BP. Katie Organic Cotton Lounge T-Shirt
The perfect soft, comfy tee to wear with sweatpants, leggings, jeans or shorts. 
$12 (REGULARLY $19)
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
Nordstrom
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
We are obsessed with this trendy printed slip dress. 
$19 (REGULARLY $29)
Commando Solid Thong
Commando Solid Thong
Nordstrom
Commando Solid Thong
An elastic-free thong made from super smooth microfiber that is invisible under clothes -- no more VPL! 
$15 (REGULARLY $22)
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Bundle and save on Hanky Panky underwear. Get four pairs of the most comfortable thongs for $59! 
$17 (REGULARLY $22)
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Nordstrom
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Elevate your existing drinkware collection with this set of two Schott Zwiesel tumbler glasses for just under $11. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
Nordstrom
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
The Anniversary Sale has a lot of cool wall art on sale, like this minimalist brush stroke print. 
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag
Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag
The Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag is a must-have travel accessory. The lightweight, water-resistant duffle can be converted into a backpack or folded up and stored inside a built-in pouch. 
$20 (REGULARLY $32)

