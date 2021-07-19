Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features thousands of deals. Having a lot of choices is always ideal, but it can sometimes get overwhelming to sift through all of the items, especially when you're looking for budget-friendly buys.

To help our readers get the best, actually affordable deals worth purchasing, ET Style has narrowed down the list to a selection of must-see deals -- each priced under $25. And, the deals are good. These under $25 sale items include popular products from top brands such as NARS, Kiehl's, Voluspa, Hanky Panky, BP., Herschel and so many more.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up for a Nordstrom Credit Card

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals priced under $25 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo Nordstrom Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. $20 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

