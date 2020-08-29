Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: 50% Off Cole Haan Sneakers

There are only two days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which means there are only two remaining Daily Deals! Today, the sleek men's Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker is half off, while supplies last.

This Cole Haan sneaker has a leather upper and a comfortable cushioned sole, making them ideal for all-day wear. The shoe is currently available in most men's sizes -- but we've seen nearly every Daily Deal sell out, so grab these while the size you need is still in stock. The Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker regularly costs $150 and is marked down to $74.90 until they're gone.

Save on the other Cole Haan shoes at the Nordstrom sale while the sale is still live, and look ahead at the final Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal. Shop today's Cole Haan deal below.

GrandPro Low Top Sneaker Cole Haan Nordstrom GrandPro Low Top Sneaker Cole Haan REGULARLY $150 $74.90 at Nordstrom

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of these Blondo shoes for under $50 and this AllSaints men's button-up for $72.50. Previous Daily Deals, including Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for under $50, the Natori T-shirt bra for only $35.90, the Madewell Zip Top Suede Crossbody Transport Tote, the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, an under-$20 Zella workout tank, the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack and a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, are completely sold out. In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

