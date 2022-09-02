Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.

Elevate your entertainment setup and binge-watch your favorite shows this season in full 4K resolution with Samsung's Labor Day TV deals. Take up to $2,400 off a brand-new smart TV, such as the QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV for Samsung's most powerful 4K experience ever. You'll feel like you're in the middle of the action with incredible color, contrast, and realistic sound.

Kitchen appliances are among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's limited-time offers include up to $1,200 off refrigerators, $550 off washers and dryers, and so much more. Whether you're upgrading or moving into a new home, we've found the best deals on Samsung appliances you can get right now.

Ahead, check out the best deals to shop from Samsung's Labor Day 2022 sale.

Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals

The Freestyle Portable Projector Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Take movie nights to the next level with $200 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease. $900 $700 Buy Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Smartphone Deals

Samsung's Labor Day sale is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Z Flip3. The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022 and you can now get up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $500.

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. $850 $100 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get up to $100 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,050 $350 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can save up to $800 with enhanced trade-in. Plus, get $150 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories. $1,300 $500 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies. $900 $575 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals

Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat.

Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 35% off. The biggest offer right now takes $1,400 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Buy Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Buy Now

