Save $150 on Dyson's Best-Selling Cordless Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday 2022
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Week Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to clean your home ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season.
Right now, you can save up to $150 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap hair dryer tool is not on sale, Dyson is offering exclusive savings on innovative home appliances from the luxury brand. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with the best deals available during Dyson Week.
Dyson Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dyson vacuums ahead of Black Friday.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $150.
With this vacuum, you'll never miss anything because the laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors. As you clean in automatic mode, the LCD screen displays scientific proof of a deep clean: It calculates and categorizes picked-up particles.
Dyson Air Purifier Deals
One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
A cooling tower fan when you need it, this Dyson purifier fan uses Air Multiplier technology to project a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
By diverting air flow through the back of the machine, this purifying fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second without cooling you. You'll also save $170.
