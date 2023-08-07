Save 30% On Madewell's Best Styles for Summer: Shop Dresses, Sandals and Handbags
Just because kids are going back to school doesn't mean that summer is over quite yet. There's still time to add great new pieces to your summer wardrobe with fresh denim, effortless dresses and wear-everywhere sandals to take on the sunny days that are still coming our way. Now's the time to grab the perfect Labor Day outfit because Madewell's The Pefect Look Event is underway with discounts on all the pieces you'll need for the rest of the summer.
Now through Tuesday, August 8, Madewell is offering 30% off dresses, sandals and bags with code BUILDAFIT. From best-selling sandals to stylish dresses, there's no summer staple that's not on sale at Madewell.
Madewell's massive sale means you can save on quality basics, trendy jeans and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming summer and fall getaways and celebrations.
This is one of the best sales to shop this weekend and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before your favorite pieces are gone. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell sale below.
Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress.
This mini crossbody bag is the perfect size for concerts, workouts or holding your passport during travel.
Gain a few inches in height with these walkable Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather.
If you've been wanting to add a flattering billowy dress to your wardrobe, try Madewell's Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress.
A slight heel and mule silhouette gives these fisherman sandals from Madewell an elegant look.
Be prepared for the upcoming long holiday weekend gatherings in this cute Goldie mini dress made with 100% linen.
The Lightspun Cuff-Sleeve Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress is the perfect dress to end summer in. Get this dress for 30% off the retail price, all sizes available.
Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.
These butter yellow pants are equal parts elegant and cheerful.
The Medium Transport Tote is a great commuter bag made with durable leather and can fit all of the day's necessities.
Throw it back to the '90s with these flared jeans. They've also got a little stretch in them for a comfy fit.
Madewell's The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg jean has a '90s-supermodel look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long.
