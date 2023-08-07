Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Madewell's Best Styles for Summer: Shop Dresses, Sandals and Handbags

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
madewell
Madewell

Just because kids are going back to school doesn't mean that summer is over quite yet. There's still time to add great new pieces to your summer wardrobe with fresh denim, effortless dresses and wear-everywhere sandals to take on the sunny days that are still coming our way. Now's the time to grab the perfect Labor Day outfit because Madewell's The Pefect Look Event is underway with discounts on all the pieces you'll need for the rest of the summer.

Now through Tuesday, August 8, Madewell is offering 30% off dresses, sandals and bags with code BUILDAFIT. From best-selling sandals to stylish dresses, there's no summer staple that's not on sale at Madewell. 

Shop the Madewell Sale

Madewell's massive sale means you can save on quality basics, trendy jeans and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming summer and fall getaways and celebrations. 

This is one of the best sales to shop this weekend and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before your favorite pieces are gone. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell sale below. 

Goldie Midi Dress in 100% Linen
Goldie Midi Dress in 100% Linen
Madewell
Goldie Midi Dress in 100% Linen

Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. 

$110$69
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag
The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag

This mini crossbody bag is the perfect size for concerts, workouts or holding your passport during travel.

$118$83
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
The Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather
The Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather
Madewell
The Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather

Gain a few inches in height with these walkable Saige Double-Strap Sandal in Leather.

$138$67
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress
Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress
Madewell
Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress

If you've been wanting to add a flattering billowy dress to your wardrobe, try Madewell's Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress.

$110$69
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
The Dixson Fisherman Mule
The Dixson Fisherman Mule
Madewell
The Dixson Fisherman Mule

A slight heel and mule silhouette gives these fisherman sandals from Madewell an elegant look.

$128$67
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
Goldie Mini Dress in 100% Linen
Goldie Mini Dress in 100% Linen
Madewell
Goldie Mini Dress in 100% Linen

Be prepared for the upcoming long holiday weekend gatherings in this cute Goldie mini dress made with 100% linen. 

$98$69
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
Lightspun Cuff-Sleeve Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress
Lightspun Cuff-Sleeve Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress
Madewell
Lightspun Cuff-Sleeve Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress

The Lightspun Cuff-Sleeve Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress is the perfect dress to end summer in. Get this dress for 30% off the retail price, all sizes available.

$110$77
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Madewell
Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition

Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.

$138$71
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

These butter yellow pants are equal parts elegant and cheerful.

$88$66
The Medium Transport Tote
The Medium Transport Tote
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote

The Medium Transport Tote is a great commuter bag made with durable leather and can fit all of the day's necessities. 

$168$118
WITH CODE BUILDAFIT
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash

Throw it back to the '90s with these flared jeans. They've also got a little stretch in them for a comfy fit.

$128$60
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Ferman Wash
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Ferman Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Ferman Wash

Madewell's The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg jean has a '90s-supermodel look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long. 

$128$100

