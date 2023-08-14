Patagonia deals are rare. So when the brand has a sale, we take notice.

The brand's athletic apparel and outerwear not only look great, but everything they produce is durable, reliable and even eco-friendly. Now through Tuesday, August 22, the Patagonia Summer Sale is taking up to 30% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles such as fleece pull-overs, Capilene tops, and Maipo bottoms are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorites and even jackets to prepare for the frigid winter weather.

Patagonia has been using recycled materials since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new shorts or breathable gear to keep you comfortable on long hikes, Patagonia's latest deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes or just a walk around the neighborhood.

Shop our top picks from the Patagonia sale below.

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Women's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top Patagonia Women's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top This might seem like an ordinary tank top but the Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top is made from quick-drying material. Thus, you don't have to worry too much when you start to sweat while hiking a trail or working out in the gym. $39 $23 Shop Now

