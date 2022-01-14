As the weather grows colder, we've noticed our winter closet needs a bit of a refresh. Luckily for us, the Madewell Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us warm this season, and beyond. From bestselling denim to sherpa jackets and knit hats, there's no winter essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.

Madewell just kicked off a rare denim event with tons of its most popular jeans on sale for as low as $75. By using the code REALDEAL, you can get major discounts on tons of shoppers' favorite denim styles, plus an additional 30% off Madewell sale items. That means, when combined with existing sale items, you can enjoy up to 70% off on all your favorite styles, even best-selling items, like these ultra-luxe MLW Form High-Rise Leggings.

Unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. For your convenience (and OK, maybe we had a little fun shopping, too), ET has compiled some of our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.

Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater Madewell Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater Living up to its name, this Madewell oversized sweater is made with wool from a certified farm, who takes a progressive approach in caring for their sheep. Talk about being made well. $98 $36 Buy Now

Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer Madewell Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer Throw this blazer on over sweats for your early morning zoom meeting, and you'll trick everyone into thinking you're polished at any hour. $158 $90 Buy Now

Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat Madewell Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat Add some flare to your day with this wool jacket. Its notched lapels and oversized pockets add a formal energy to even the most casual outfit. $198 $91 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Winter Sale: Take 50% Off the Chicest Handbags, Wallets and More

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

Abercrombie Winter Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Jeans, Coats, and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 60% on Handbags, Puffer Coats, and Boots