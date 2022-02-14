Shopping

Score up to 70% off at the Madewell Sale -- Last Day for Double Discounts

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Madewell Sale
Madewell

Today is the last day to score double discounts at Madewell. As the weather grows colder, we've noticed our winter closet needs a bit of a refresh. Luckily for us, the Madewell Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us warm this season, and beyond. From bestselling denim to sherpa jackets and knit hats, there's no winter essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.

Madewell just kicked off a rare denim event with tons of its most popular jeans on sale for as low as $75. By using the code DOUBLEUP, you can get major discounts on tons of shoppers' favorite denim styles, plus an additional 20% off Madewell sale items. That means, when combined with existing sale items, you can enjoy up to 70% off on all your favorite styles, even best-selling items, like these ultra-luxe MLW Form High-Rise Leggings.

Unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. For your convenience (and OK, maybe we had a little fun shopping, too), ET has compiled some of our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

The Knotted Tote Bag
The Knotted Tote Bag
Madewell
The Knotted Tote Bag
The Knotted Tote Bag is made with lux leather and has enough space to carry all of your essentials including your laptop.
$168$120
Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie
Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie
Madewell
Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie
Protect your head from the cold with this wool beanie. This hat is offered in five different colors.
$38$20
Reversible Sherpa Puffer Jacket
Reversible Sherpa Puffer Jacket
Madewell
Reversible Sherpa Puffer Jacket
We're obsessed with this reversible sherpa puffer, which gives us our two favorite jacket trends this season all for one super affordable price.
$198$100
Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Living up to its name, this Madewell oversized sweater is made with wool from a certified farm, who takes a progressive approach in caring for their sheep. Talk about being made well.
$98$70
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Madewell
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Treat your feet right this winter with these shearling lined moccasin slippers.
$50$29
The (Re)sourced Tote Bag
The (Re)sourced Tote Bag
Madewell
The (Re)sourced Tote Bag
This top-rated versatile tote is perfect for anything you might need, with its multitude of pockets, its padded laptop sleeve and multi-length handles, there's nothing it can't do. Grab this tote bag in one of the four available colors.
$98$89
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
If you're as obsessed with the lug sole boot trend as we are, you're not going to want to miss out on these hiking boots. Plus, with the Cloudlift Lite padding, they're sure to be as comfortable as they are stylish.
$198$150
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
Meet your new favorite sweater. The oversized shape makes it perfect for layering, and the textured fabric adds an interesting element to any outfit.
$138$90
Donegal (Re)sourced Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater
Donegal (Re)sourced Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Donegal (Re)sourced Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater
Made from superlush recycled cashmere, this slightly-cropped sweater is now available at an unbeatable price.
$135$110
Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat
Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat
Madewell
Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat
Add some flare to your day with this wool jacket. Its notched lapels and oversized pockets add a formal energy to even the most casual outfit.
$198$130
The Toasty Chelsea Boot
The Toasty Chelsea Boot
Madewell
The Toasty Chelsea Boot
Stay warm all winter long with these weather-resistant suede boots, perfect for protecting your toes from snow or slush.
$178$130
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings
Madewell
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings
Stock up on these best-selling leggings while they're in stock, available at a new low pice.
$65$56
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid
Madewell
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid
Sweet dreams are within reach with this ultra-soft flannel pajama set.
$98$60

RELATED CONTENT:

Tory Burch Just Put More Than 200 New Styles on Sale: Shop Our Picks

Michael Kors Handbags, Coats, Boots and More are Up to 70% Off This Valentine's Day Weekend

Coach Winter Sale: Take 50% Off the Chicest Handbags, Wallets and More

Abercrombie Winter Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Jeans, Puffer Jackets, Sweatshirts and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

 