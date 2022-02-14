Today is the last day to score double discounts at Madewell. As the weather grows colder, we've noticed our winter closet needs a bit of a refresh. Luckily for us, the Madewell Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us warm this season, and beyond. From bestselling denim to sherpa jackets and knit hats, there's no winter essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.

Madewell just kicked off a rare denim event with tons of its most popular jeans on sale for as low as $75. By using the code DOUBLEUP, you can get major discounts on tons of shoppers' favorite denim styles, plus an additional 20% off Madewell sale items. That means, when combined with existing sale items, you can enjoy up to 70% off on all your favorite styles, even best-selling items, like these ultra-luxe MLW Form High-Rise Leggings.

Unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. For your convenience (and OK, maybe we had a little fun shopping, too), ET has compiled some of our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.

Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater Madewell Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater Living up to its name, this Madewell oversized sweater is made with wool from a certified farm, who takes a progressive approach in caring for their sheep. Talk about being made well. $98 $70 Buy Now

The (Re)sourced Tote Bag Madewell The (Re)sourced Tote Bag This top-rated versatile tote is perfect for anything you might need, with its multitude of pockets, its padded laptop sleeve and multi-length handles, there's nothing it can't do. Grab this tote bag in one of the four available colors. $98 $89 Buy Now

Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat Madewell Herringbone Courton Sweater Coat Add some flare to your day with this wool jacket. Its notched lapels and oversized pockets add a formal energy to even the most casual outfit. $198 $130 Buy Now

