Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals are on sale at Prime Day 2020. The Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrille is 21% off for $107.16 (regularly $135) right now on Amazon for a limited time.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the pair back in 2018 while visiting Australia with Prince Harry. The lace-up wedge style has also been worn by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The sandals look great with a range of outfits from dresses to jeans and a top.

We suggest you hurry as we're predicting these duchess-beloved sandals will sell out fast. Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you only have 48 hours to score thousands of amazing deals. In addition to Markle's sandals, Prime Day deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Bondi Beach, Australia, in Oct. 2018. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

Shop the Duchess of Sussex's Castañer espadrille sandals.

