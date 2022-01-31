SkinStore Winter Sale: Hydrate Your Skin With Up to 50% Off Dermalogica, NuFACE, and More
SkinStore is here to help us tame our dry winter skin. The beauty retailer has kicked off its Winter Sale, and you can save up to 50% off on various beauty products, including moisturizers, serums and more. For a limited time, shoppers get up to 25% off clean beauty products. You can also get the SkinStore's January Beauty Bag and 20% off your purchase with the promo code SS20. The SkinStore Winter Sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for your significant other or a Galentine's Day gift for your bestie.
The online beauty store carries big-name beauty brands, and their skincare offerings are especially amazing. Plus, SkinStore always has deals happening so you can save on brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, NEOM, NuFace and so many more. SkinStore also has curated its own Valentine's Day gift guide, featuring gift sets, stocking stuffers and the hottest beauty products.
A lot of celebrity beauty favorites are part of the SkinStore sales too, including Hailey Bieber's NuFACE facial toning device, as well as Lucy Hale and Alison Brie's favorite multi-purpose soothing balm, Dr. PAWPAW Balm.
Shop ET's top picks from the SkinStore Winter Sale below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best Valentine's Day gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.
