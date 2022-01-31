Shopping

SkinStore Winter Sale: Hydrate Your Skin With Up to 50% Off Dermalogica, NuFACE, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
SkinStore
SkinStore

SkinStore is here to help us tame our dry winter skin. The beauty retailer has kicked off its Winter Sale, and you can save up to 50% off on various beauty products, including moisturizers, serums and more. For a limited time, shoppers get up to 25% off clean beauty products. You can also get the SkinStore's January Beauty Bag and 20% off your purchase with the promo code SS20. The SkinStore Winter Sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for your significant other or a Galentine's Day gift for your bestie.

See at SkinStore

The online beauty store carries big-name beauty brands, and their skincare offerings are especially amazing. Plus, SkinStore always has deals happening so you can save on brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, NEOM, NuFace and so many more. SkinStore also has curated its own Valentine's Day gift guide, featuring gift sets, stocking stuffers and the hottest beauty products.

A lot of celebrity beauty favorites are part of the SkinStore sales too, including Hailey Bieber's NuFACE facial toning device, as well as Lucy Hale and Alison Brie's favorite multi-purpose soothing balm, Dr. PAWPAW Balm.

Shop ET's top picks from the SkinStore Winter Sale below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best Valentine's Day gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.

First Aid Beauty Skin On The Horizon Set
First Aid Beauty Skin On The Horizon Set
SkinStore
First Aid Beauty Skin On The Horizon Set
This set includes some of First Aid Beauty's best hydrating products. Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Wild Oat Hydrating Toner and Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream are all included in this set that's worth $58. 
$34$27
SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection
SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection
SkinStore
SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection
This limited edition collection contains $350 worth of beauty goodies, including the Soon Skincare Phoenix 15% Vitamin C + E Serum and the Natura Ekos Castanha Hand Cream.
$350$56
SkinMedica Retinol Complex 0.25
SkinMedica Retinol Complex 0.25
SkinStore
SkinMedica Retinol Complex 0.25
An exclusive Retinol formula used to renew skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines.
$62$55
Elizabeth Arden Plumped and Perfect Hyaluronic Acid Set
Elizabeth Arden Plumped and Perfect Hyaluronic Acid Set
SkinStore
Elizabeth Arden Plumped and Perfect Hyaluronic Acid Set
The Plumped and Perfect set combines four hyaluronic acid-enriched treatments from Elizabeth Arden’s archive of advanced skincare.
$88$66
Decorté Liposome Moisture Serum
Decorte Liposome Moisture Serum
SkinStore
Decorté Liposome Moisture Serum
The Decorté Liposome Moisture Serum delivers long-lasting hydration. Thanks to the hydrating serum, you only need to apply 2 or 3 pumps on your face, neck and chest to lock in the formula's all-day moisture.
$95$67
Dr. PAWPAW Hot Pink Balm
Dr. PawPaw Balm
Dr. PAWPAW
Dr. PAWPAW Hot Pink Balm
You can use this fragrance-free balm anywhere that your skin needs some extra hydration -- your lips, your hands, your elbows and beyond. 
$8$4
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
SkinStore
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
Get 20% off NuFACE's mini facial toning device. The discount will apply automatically at your cart.
$209$167
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
SkinStore
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
This NuFACE set combines the power of microcurrent and red light therapy in one kit. The Wrinkle Reducer uses a targeted red LED treatment to provide additional help with reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
$474$359
NuFACE Fix Smooth and Tighten Gift Set
NuFace Fix and Smooth Tighten Gift Set
SkinStore
NuFACE Fix Smooth and Tighten Gift Set
Treat yourself or a gal pal to this celebrity-approved NuFace toning system. This gift set includes a limited-edition NuFACE Fix Device, a 0.50 oz. NuFACE Fix Line Smoothing Serum, a micro USB charging cable and a 1 year warranty.
$139$104
Replenix Caffeine Fortified Calming Serum
Replenix Caffeine Fortified Calming Serum
SkinStore
Replenix Caffeine Fortified Calming Serum
Sometimes your skin needs a pick-me-up in the mornings too. This caffeine serum contains the caffeine and antioxidant that your skin needs to wake up and feel refreshed. 
$94$75
NEOM Calm Vibes
NEOM Calm Vibes
NEOM
NEOM Calm Vibes
The NEOM calming hand balm and real luxury scented travel candles are the perfect duo to help you relax. 
$28$22
Dermalogica Our Deeply Nourishing Duo
Dermalogica Our Deeply Nourishing Duo
SkinStore
Dermalogica Our Deeply Nourishing Duo
Upgrade your winter skincare routine with this Dermalogica Duo. The Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque and Super Rich Repair will help keep your skin healthy and hydrated. 
$110$88
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
SkinStore
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Stock up on the Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt. It cleanses, removes impurities and restores balance to the scalp -- even the most sensitive one. 
$53$40
T3 Curl ID with Case
T3 Curl ID With Case
SkinStore
T3 Curl ID with Case
The T3 Curl ID adjust its heat to your hair's specific texture, color and chemical treatments, so making your hair effortlessly wavy has never been easier. 
$174$75

RELATED CONTENT:

The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More

The Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Still Shop for Valentine's Day

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

18 Wellness Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day

Best Amazon Deals on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More