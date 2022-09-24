Chilly yet cozy fall nights are right around the corner, and one of our favorite autumn activities is gathering around a fire with friends and family. Getting out to the woods for a campfire is not always convenient, but Solo Stove makes portable fire pits that allow you to bring bonfires to your backyard, patio, and even your tabletop. Solo Stove is currently offering incredible deals on smokeless stainless steel fire pits, fire pit bundles, and accessories to make memories this fall. Right now, the Solo Stove sale has can't-miss fire pit deals up to 50% off.

Shop the Solo Stove Sale

Earlier this month, Solo Stove introduced an all-new tabletop version of their portable fire pit. A perfectly small and easy to transport centerpiece, the Mesa lets you bring warmth and marshmallow roasting right to the table. Available in six seasonal colors, the tabletop fire pit comes with a foldable stand and the signature Solo Stove 360º airflow technology to ignite wood or pellets in no time at all for smokeless flames. What's even better is that this fall must-have is on sale for $85 for a limited time.

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $120 $85 Buy Now

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind. In addition to the deals on the best-selling Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has deals on bundles, the new Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood.

Ahead, shop all the best fire pit deals and bundles from the Solo Stove sale.

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $400 $240 Buy Now

Ranger Solo Stove Ranger Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $200 Buy Now

Yukon 2.0 Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit. $750 $440 Buy Now

Titan Camping Stove Solo Stove Titan Camping Stove Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. $110 $85 Buy Now

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating. $625 $460 Buy Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. $570 $345 Buy Now

Grill Ultimate Bundle Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle The simple Solo Stove Grill design allows you to cook some burgers, drumsticks and more without worrying about settings on an LED screen. This bundle comes with the Solo Stove Grill, short stand, a few grill tools, shelter, carry case, fire starters and some charcoal briquettes. $775 $550 Buy Now

Lite Solo Stove Lite This mini stove is perfect for solo camping trips or just cooking up a fiery snack in your own backyard. $90 $65 Buy Now

Campfire Solo Stove Campfire The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. $150 $105 Buy Now

