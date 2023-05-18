Shorts season is here and Spanx is getting in the Memorial Day spirit with deals on the brand's best summer shorts — The Stretch Twill Shorts and the Sunshine Shorts. Now through Sunday, May 21, you can save 30% on popular styles at the Spanx Shorts Sale. Just use the code SHORTS at checkout to save on shorts from Spax before they sell out.

Shop the Shorts Sale

The Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts look better with more wear as the dye fades over time for a lived-in look. Available in sizes XS to 3X, this ultra-comfortable, stretchy and super soft short is a no-fuss pull-on design with hidden tummy-shaping technology and great coverage. The shorts also feature two slant pockets in the front and two patch pockets in the back for a flattering look on the bum.

The comfy Sunshine Shorts are perfect for warmer weather. This summer, pair them with a classic, oversized white t-shirt or wear them over a swimsuit when you're not in the water. The shorts provide UPF+ protection and are chlorine and saltwater resistant.

