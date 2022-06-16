Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Summer — And In New Colors

The Spanx shorts that sold out in one week are now back — and also available in five new colors. The Stretch Twill Shorts have returned just in time for summer shopping.

This ultra-comfortable, stretchy and super soft short is a no-fuss pull-on design with hidden tummy-shaping technology and great coverage, whether you choose the 4-inch length or the 6-inch length, which is available in size XS to 3X. The shorts also feature two slant pockets in the front and two patch pockets in the back for a flattering look on the bum.

The Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts are available in a total of 9 colorways, including five new shades: mauve, slate blue, soft yellow, almond and darkened olive. These shorts also look better with more wear as the dye fades over time for a lived-in look.

The comfy shorts are perfect for warmer weather. Pair it with a classic, oversized white shirt or over a swimsuit when you're not in the water. While you're grabbing the Stretch Twill Shorts, be sure to also check out the bestselling Spanx Cargo Pants if you're looking for a pant version this summer. The pant is offered in regular, petite and tall lengths in sizes XS to 3X.

