Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Summer — And In New Colors

By ETonline Staff
Spanx twill short
Spanx

The Spanx shorts that sold out in one week are now back — and also available in five new colors. The Stretch Twill Shorts have returned just in time for summer shopping. 

This ultra-comfortable, stretchy and super soft short is a no-fuss pull-on design with hidden tummy-shaping technology and great coverage, whether you choose the 4-inch length or the 6-inch length, which is available in size XS to 3X. The shorts also feature two slant pockets in the front and two patch pockets in the back for a flattering look on the bum. 

The Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts are available in a total of 9 colorways, including five new shades: mauve, slate blue, soft yellow, almond and darkened olive. These shorts also look better with more wear as the dye fades over time for a lived-in look. 

Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"
Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"
Spanx
Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"

$78
Stretch Twill Shorts, 6"
Stretch Twill Shorts
Spanx
Stretch Twill Shorts, 6"

$78

The comfy shorts are perfect for warmer weather. Pair it with a classic, oversized white shirt or over a swimsuit when you're not in the water. While you're grabbing the Stretch Twill Shorts, be sure to also check out the bestselling Spanx Cargo Pants if you're looking for a pant version this summer. The pant is offered in regular, petite and tall lengths in sizes XS to 3X. 

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

$128$90

