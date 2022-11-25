Shopping

Take 50% Off Jeans, Sweaters, Handbags and More at Madewell's Black Friday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Madewell Black Friday
Madewell

Madewell's Black Friday Sale is underway and it's the perfect sale to catch if you need a bit of a refresh on your fall and winter outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive Black Friday Madewell sale going on right now on fall and winter staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no fall and winter essential that's not on sale at Madewell. 

Shop 50% Off Select Styles 

Today only, you can take 50% off of select styles and an extra 50% on items already on sale with promo code TGIF at checkout. That means you can save on cozy sweaters, trendy jeans, and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming fall and winter getaways and celebrations.  

This is one of the best Black Friday sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral
Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral
Madewell
Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral

This Madewell Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral oozes outdoorsy elegance.

$178$75
Whisper Cotton Turtleneck
Whisper Cotton Turtleneck
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Turtleneck

You can't go wrong with a black turtleneck this season. Madewell's breathable cotton works for those mild-temp days.

$32$16
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt
Madewell
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt

Pair this Madewell buckle belt with your favorite jeans.

$48$24
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Madewell
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Invest in a versatile and timeless coat that will get you through many winters to come. The Insuluxe fabric will keep you warm while naturally repelling water and wind.

$378$189
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag

This leather crossbody bag can hold a tablet, a water bottle, your wallet, and the rest of your essentials, easily.

$158$79
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
Madewell
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather

These loafers would be great to wear during a holiday gathering — they're stylish and ultra comfy.

$158$79
Miller Cardigan Sweater
Miller Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Miller Cardigan Sweater

This super soft cotton cardigan has a relaxed fit so it's easy to wear all day whether you're lounging at home or out running errands.

$110$40
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash

Throw it back to the '90s with these flared jeans. They've also got a little stretch in them for a comfy fit.

$128$64
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather

Lace-up boots will take you anywhere where you need to go regardless of the weather. And you'll look good doing it too.

$198$99
Lawson Crop Pullover Sweater in Stripe
Lawson Crop Pullover Sweater in Stripe
Madewell
Lawson Crop Pullover Sweater in Stripe

Stripes are so in this season, they're considered a neutral. 

$75$20
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater
Upton Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater

This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.

$110$25
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Madewell
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe. 

$138$62
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

